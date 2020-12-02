The Mayakoba Golf Classic is normally watched for its great views as winter approaches and a potential up-and-comer scoring a late-year victory. This year, however, the draw will be a really great field, which is unusual for this time of the year.

Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler will be the big draws, but maybe the most intriguing is Mexican Abraham Ancer who will try to win in his home country for what would be a first in PGA Tour history. He's coming off a monster Masters in November, and we're approaching the 12-month anniversary of his big breakout on the global stage at the Presidents Cup.

In addition to the big-time field, this event will be stocked with amateurs looking to make a splash and veterans -- like Grame McDowell a few years ago -- trying to add a late-career win to the resume. Add it all up, and this week's tournament at El Camaleon Golf Club should be a great one.

Here's how you can keep up with the action all week at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 2-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-5 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday



Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 2-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-5 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 12-5 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio