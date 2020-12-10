If you want to see a 59 shot by PGA Tour pros, this is probably the weekend for you. Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway will defend their title from last year in which they opened with 57 and shot 31 under over the course of three rounds at the QBE Shootout.

This year's edition will take place at Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida, and feature some fairly big names. Tway and Sabbatini are together again, but they'll go up against bigger stars like Billy Horschel and Brendon Todd, Harris English and Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson, Abraham Ancer and Matthew Wolff and Cameron Champ and Tony Finau.

Round 1 will again be a scramble (there was a 55 last year!), while the next two will be modified alternate shot and then the more traditional four-ball. Between this and the DP World Tour Championship on the European Tour, there are some nice options in the first extended break for the PGA Tour we've had in a long time.

Here's how you can keep up with the action all week at the QBE Shootout.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 -- Friday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

Format: Scramble

Live TV coverage: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Round 2 -- Saturday



Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Format: Modified alternate shot

Live TV coverage: 1-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-5 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Round 3 -- Sunday



Round starts: 9:45 a.m.

Format: Four-ball

Live TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-4 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 12-4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com