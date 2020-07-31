Watch Now: Highlights: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2nd Round ( 2:35 )

Tee times on Saturday at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational are being shuffled for a second consecutive day on Saturday due to expected inclement weather in the Memphis area. The groups will be going off split tees between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET in an effort to avoid treacherous playing conditions.

Headed into the weekend, it's Brendon Todd who stands alone atop the leaderboard after firing 64-65 on Thursday and Friday to claim a two-stroke lead through 36 holes. Behind him lies a group of challengers capable of erasing his lead, with Rickie Fowler alone in second at 9 under and the trio of Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka and Chez Reavie all T3 at 7 under.

Two of Todd's three wins on the PGA Tour came in consecutive events last fall at the Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Classic, but he's far from locking this one up to claim No. 4. Koepka sputtered to a 1-over par 71 Friday, but the reigning WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational has the juice to make this interesting. 10 other golfers are within six strokes or fewer off the lead entering moving day.

Below are the complete list of tee times follow for Round 3 on Saturday in Memphis.

All times Eastern.



WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tee times, Saturday pairings

Tee No. 1

11:00 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor

11:10 a.m. -- Max Homa, Danny Willett, Hideki Matsuyama

11:20 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Ryan Palmer, Joel Dahmen

11:30 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson

11:40 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Daniel Berger, Matt Kuchar

11:50 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Kevin Kisner, Henrik Stenson

12:00 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Jordan Spieth, Graeme McDowell

12:10 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson

12:20 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Scottie Scheffler, Jason Kokrak

12:30 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

12:40 a.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jason Day, Sungjae Im

12:50 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang

1:00 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An



Tee No. 10

11:00 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Marc Leishman

11:10 a.m. -- Christian Bezuidenhout, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel

11:20 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland

11:30 a.m. -- Tyrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa, Haotong Li

11:40 a.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Ian Poulter, Viktor Hovland

11:50 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Abraham Ancer, Matt Wallace

12:00 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Sebastian Soderberg

12:10 a.m. -- Tom Lewis, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker

12:20 a.m. -- Victor Perez, Tyler Duncan, Robert MacIntyre

12:30 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Michael Thompson, Lucas Herbert

12:40 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Bernd Wiesberger, Patrick Cantlay

12:50 a.m. -- Jazz Janewattananond, Joaquin Niemann, C.T. Pan

1:00 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Shaun Norris, Paul Casey