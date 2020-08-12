Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson headline the field for Thursday's 2020 Wyndham Championship, and both will try to rebound at Sedgewick Country Club in Greensboro. Koepka, No. 7 in the world and a four-time major champion, was in contention at the PGA Championship before carding a 74 on Sunday to tie for 29th. Simpson, a North Carolina native and the 2011 Greensboro champion, is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2020 Wyndham Championship odds at WIlliam Hill, with Koepka right behind at 11-1. Who should you prioritize in your 2020 Wyndham Championship Fantasy golf rankings?

Those players are highly regarded, but would you be better off looking at a former Greensboro winners like J.T. Poston and Brandt Snedeker, both listed at 50-1? And which Fantasy golf sleepers exist? Before finalizing any 2020 Wyndham Championship Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 11 outright winners in the past year, including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage, 50-1 Chez Reavie at last year's Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among nine PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic last month, Gehman put Bryson DeChambeau atop his Fantasy rankings. The result: DeChambeau fired a 23-under, winning by three strokes. Then at the Workday Charity Open, Gehman was higher than most on Collin Morikawa, and he won in a dramatic playoff over Justin Thomas. Gehman had pegged Thomas at No. 2. Before the Memorial Tournament, Gehman told SportsLine readers that Jon Rahm "could be on the brink of breaking out." Rahm cruised to a three-shot win.

At this year's WGC-Mexico Championship, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better. Anybody who has followed his golf picks has seen huge returns.

We can tell you Gehman is high on Casey's recent performances, including six straight rounds of 69 or better and a tie for second in the PGA Championship. "As expected, he was dynamite from tee-to-green," Gehman told SportsLine, adding that if he can continue his strong putting, "we may get a similar result." Casey hits more than 70 percent of his greens and is 25th in strokes gained tee-to-green. The Englishman has 20 victories worldwide, including three on the PGA Tour.

On the other hand, Gehman is fading former world No. 1 and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth. The Texan has provided glimpses of his old form, but he has had trouble putting together four solid rounds. Spieth has made the cut in nine of his past 10 events but finished in the top 15 in only three of those. "Spieth remains one the most difficult golfers to rank on a weekly basis," Gehman said. The 27-year-old is 208th on tour in greens in regulation this season.

