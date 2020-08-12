The only major championship of the season has come and gone, but there is still a ton of golf left to be played. The home stretch of the PGA Tour's 2019-20 season starts this week in Greensboro as the Wyndham Championship sets the table for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which start next week with The Northern Trust.

The Wyndham Championship is normally all about who keeps their PGA Tour card for the following season and gets into the top 125 (and thus into the playoffs). This year is a bit different in that all players will keep their cards for next season because of the pandemic, but there will still be a battle to get into the playoffs, which begin next week in Boston. That will add another layer of drama to what should already be a pretty strong event.

Here's how you can keep up with the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour live all week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio