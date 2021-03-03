International golfers have finished on top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in each of the last five years, and Tyrrell Hatton will enter this week's event as the defending champion. The Englishman finished on top of the leaderboard last year despite shooting a 74 in the final round. Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who won this event in 2018, will enter the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational as the odds-on favorite. McIlroy is going off at 9-1 in the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Bryson DeChambeau is fetching the lowest odds for an American, going off at 12-1 on the PGA odds board. Hatton, meanwhile, is being listed at 16-1 to repeat. Play gets underway from Bay Hill Club & Lodge on Thursday, March 4. Before locking in your 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2021: Jordan Spieth, who has won 11 times on the PGA Tour and is one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. Spieth is making his Bay Hill debut, and is coming off a torrid stretch of golf that saw him contend on Sunday in three straight events.

Spieth led the Waste Management Phoenix Open late, until a Sunday 72 saw him finish fourth at TPC Scottsdale. The next week on the Monterey Peninsula, Spieth again was around the lead before finishing third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. And two straight 68s to open the Genesis Invitational had Spieth in contention for a third straight week before finishing 15th at Riviera. But Spieth's unfamiliarity at Bay Hill might prove costly, and there are far better values in the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2021 field.

Another surprise: Patrick Reed, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's one of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks you should be all over.

Reed enters this week's event full of confidence. That's because the 30-year-old American has finished inside the top-10 in three of his last five starts, which includes a victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

Reed has been able to secure those positive results thanks in large part to his sensational putting stroke. In fact, Reed enters this week's event ranked first on the PGA Tour in total putting (57.9), putting average (1.644) and overall putting average (1.528). He also ranks second on tour in strokes gained: putting (1.217) and one-putt percentage (46.58). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick in 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational bets this week.

2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds (via William Hill)

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Viktor Hovland 12-1

Tyrrell Hatton 16-1

Patrick Reed 20-1

Sungjae Im 22-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 25-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Paul Casey 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Louis Oosthuizen 35-1

Jason Day 35-1

Francesco Molinari 35-1

Billy Horschel 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Marc Leishman 40-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Harris English 45-1

Will Zalatoris 45-1

Max Homa 50-1

Jason Kokrak 50-1

Cameron Tringale 60-1

Kevin Na 60-1

Justin Rose 60-1

Branden Grace 66-1

Rickie Fowler 66-1

Kevin Kisner 70-1

Cameron Davis 70-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-1

Adam Hadwin 80-1

Robert Macintyre 80-1

Victor Perez 80-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Lanto Griffin 90-1

Shane Lowry 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1

Chris Kirk 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Matt Jones 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Henrik Stenson 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Charley Hoffman 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1