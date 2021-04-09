The cut line at the 2021 Masters settled Friday evening at 3 over and wiped out a notable contingent of golfers whose stardom in the sport is well-known. That list included a handful of past champions at Augusta National and other former major championship winners who will be relegated to watching the remaining two rounds from home.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson was the biggest star of those who won't play the weekend of the 85th Masters after posting a 2-over 74 on Thursday and a 3-over 75 on Friday. Johnson, who bogeyed three of his final four holes and had five bogeys plus a double in his second round, became the third defending Masters champion to miss the cut in the last five years.

Johnston joined joining Sergio Garcia and Danny Willett, both of whom also missed the cut after their respective green jacket wins. It's just the 12th time in Masters history that the defending champion won't play into the weekend.

Other big-name stars like Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, both four-time major champions, also missed the cut after failing to gain traction in the first 36 holes. Koepka hobbled (literally) to 5 over after deciding to play three weeks following knee surgery, while McIlroy finished 6 over after a disastrous week that saw him hit just four birdies over 36 holes. The missed cut for Koepka, who finished T2 at the Masters in 2019, ended a streak of 24 consecutive made cuts in major championships.

The Masters cut rule of top 50 and ties making it to the weekend leaves us with 54 golfers for the final two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club.

2021 Masters notable missed cuts

