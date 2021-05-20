The 2021 PGA Championship is off and running Thursday morning, and there are some absolutely loaded groups to follow throughout the first two rounds at the second major of 2021. The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island has been playing fast and firm early in the week, according to players who have tackled it during practice rounds, which means the best ball-strikers in the world should rise to the top of the field this week.

There are plenty of great golfers scattered throughout these tee times, but a lot are playing together for the first 36 holes. The best groups are a tad less loaded with star power than normal at a PGA (a good thing), save one obvious exception.

Here's a look at probably the five most compelling heading into Thursday's Round 1.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka (8:33 a.m. ET)

Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama (8:44 a.m. ET)

Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed (1:25 p.m. ET)

Will Zalatoris, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth (1:58 p.m. ET)

Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia (2:09 p.m. ET)

I love that the five most recent major winners are all playing together. Morikawa, DeChambeau and Matsuyama are all current champions of the PGA, U.S. Open and Masters, respectively. And then D.J., who won the November Masters, is playing with Lowry, who won The Open back in summer 2019. Also, poor Jason Day. He got stuck between two of the elite talkers of all time in Phil Mickelson and Padraig Harrington. He might not get three sentences in over the first two days!

Here's a look at all the groups and times heading into Round 1 on Thursday along with our PGA Championship expert picks as as the PGA returns to South Carolina for the first time since 2012. All times Eastern

Watch the 2021 PGA Championship beginning Thursday with Rounds 3-4 streaming live over the weekend on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+. Check out the updated PGA Championship schedule for how to watch the year's second major all week long.

2021 PGA Championship tee times, Thursday pairings

Tee No. 1

7 a.m. -- Patrick Rada, Adam Long, Cameron Tringale

7:11 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Larkin Gross, Matt Jones

7:22 a.m. -- Ben An, Derek Holmes, George Coetzee

7:33 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen

7:44 a.m. -- John Daly, Jimmy Walker, Jason Dufner

7:55 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Martin Laird, Hudson Swafford

8:06 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Bubba Watson

8:17 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel

8:28 a.m. -- Harris English, Stewart Cink, Alex Noren

8:39 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Tom Lewis, Jason Kokrak

8:50 a.m. -- Jason Scrivener, Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo

9:01 a.m. -- Brad Marek, Peter Malnati, Lanto Griffin

9:12 a.m. -- Mark Geddes, Denny McCarthy, Rikuya Hoshino

12:30 p.m. -- Frank Bensel Jr., Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama

12:41 p.m. -- Alex Beach, Daniel Van Tonder, Wyndham Clark

12:52 p.m. -- Abe Ancer, Max Homa, Sam Burns

1:03 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners

1:14 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington

1:25 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

1:36 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Cameron Smith

1:47 p.m. -- Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel, Daniel Berger

1:58 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth

2:09 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia

2:20 p.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

2:31 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Pete Ballo, Cam Davis

2:42 p.m. -- Dean Burmester, Greg Koch, K.H. Lee

Tee No. 10

7:05 a.m. -- Ben Polland, Talor Gooch, Harry Higgs

7:16 a.m. -- Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele, Harold Varner III

7:27 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Garrick Higgo, Marc Leishman

7:38 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton

7:49 a.m. -- Robert Macintyre, Cameron Champ, John Catlin

8 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Francesco Molinari, Scottie Scheffler

8:11 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry

8:22 a.m. -- Lee Westwood, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

8:33 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

8:44 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama

8:55 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen

9:06 a.m. -- Chan Kim, Brett Walker, Brian Gay

9:17 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Sonny Skinner, Kalle Samooja

12:25 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Jim Herman

12:36 p.m. -- Sami Valimaki, Joe Summerhays, Richy Werenski

12:47 p.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield

12:58 p.m. -- Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel, Rich Beem

1:09 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

1:20 p.m. -- Branden Grace, Adam Hadwin, Rasmus Hojgaard

1:31 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Carlos Ortiz

1:42 p.m. -- Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kevin Streelman

1:53 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

2:04 p.m. -- Antoine Rozner, Chez Reavie, Brandon Stone

2:15 p.m. -- Victor Perez, Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy

2:26 p.m. -- Tyler Collet, Brendon Todd, Lucas Herbert

2:37 p.m. -- Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes, Takumi Kanaya