The chase for the Wanamaker Trophy began Thursday at Kiawah Island in South Carolina where the Ocean Course's myriad tricks and traps are pushing golf's best to the brink at the 2021 PGA Championship. Between the whipping wind, the length of the track and the unforgiving lies for imprecise shots, we're off to a rollicking start to what looks to be a very challenging week at the year's second major.

With Round 1 already producing a star-studded leaderboard, Round 2 is shaping up to be a big one. It also should bring with it some heightened stakes for some of the game's big stars.

Corey Conners is in front 2 shots clear of the field at 5 under, though Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley lead a five-man group at 3 under. Phil Mickelson sits at 2 under after his first 18 holes, while Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy were among the big names who struggled Thursday. Some could miss the cut if they don't have redemptive rounds Friday.

Let's take a look at all the groups and times heading into Round 2 on Friday as play at the PGA Championship continues in South Carolina. All times Eastern

2021 PGA Championship tee times, Friday pairings

Tee No. 1

7 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Jim Herman

7:11 a.m. -- Sami Valimaki, Joe Summerhays, Richy Werenski

7:22 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield

7:33 a.m. -- Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel, Rich Beem

7:44 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

7:55 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Adam Hadwin, Rasmus Hojgaard

8:06 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Carlos Ortiz

8:17 a.m. -- Adam Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kevin Streelman

8:28 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

8:39 a.m. -- Antoine Rozier, Chez Reavie, Brandon Stone

8:50 a.m. -- Victor Perez, Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy

9:01 a.m. -- Tyler Collet, Brendon Todd, Lucas Herbert

9:12 a.m. -- Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes, Takumi Kanaya

12:30 p.m. -- Ben Polland, Talor Gooch, Harry Higgs

12:41 p.m. -- Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele, Harold Varner III

12:52 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Garrick Higgo, Marc Leishman

1:03 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton

1:14 p.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Champ, John Catlin

1:25 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Francesco Molinari, Scottie Scheffler

1:36 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry

1:47 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

1:58 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

2:09 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama

2:20 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen

2:31 p.m. -- Chan Kim, Brett Walker, Brian Gay

2:42 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Sonny Skinner, Kalle Samooja

Tee No. 10

7:05 a.m. -- Frank Bensel, Jr., Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama

7:16 a.m. -- Alex Beach, Daniel Van Tonder, Wyndham Clark

7:27 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Max Homa, Sam Burns

7:38 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners

7:49 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington

8 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

8:11 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Cameron Smith

8:22 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel, Daniel Berger

8:33 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris

8:44 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia

8:55 a.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

9:06 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Pete Ballo, Cam Davis

9:17 a.m. -- Dean Burmester Greg Koch, K.H. Lee

12:25 p.m. -- Patrick Rada, Adam Long, Cameron Tringale

12:36 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Larkin Gross, Matt Jones

12:47 p.m. -- Byeong Hun-An, Derek Holmes, George Coetzee

12:58 p.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen

1:09 p.m. -- John Daly, Jimmy Walker, Jason Dufner

1:20 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Martin Laird, Hudson Swafford

1:31 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Bubba Watson

1:42 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel

1:53 p.m. -- Harris English, Stewart Cink, Alex Noren

2:04 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Tom Lewis, Jason Kokrak

2:15 p.m. -- Jason Scrivener, Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo

2:26 p.m. -- Brad Marek, Peter Malnati, Lanto Griffin

2:37 p.m. -- Mark Geddes, Denny McCarthy, Rikuya Hoshino