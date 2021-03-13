The pairings are set for Round 3 on Saturday at The Players Championship, and there are some great ones ahead. Moving Day is upon us at TPC Sawgrass, and one should expect the leaderboard to be shaken up before the round is over.

Everyone will be focused on the final two pairings of Sergio Garcia and Chris Kirk and Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick. Those four are at the very top of the leaderboard and poised to win the biggest event of the year to date. It's an eclectic foursome, but they have all been phenomenal in different ways throughout the first 36 holes.

There's a long way to go, though, and plenty of chasers capable of running them down. Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa both made the cut on the number and will be paired at 9:25 a.m. ET. Justin Thomas and Louis Oosthuizen are both 2 under and will play together at 11:25 a.m. The sweet-swinging duo of Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott will go at 10:30 a.m., and they're both just eight back of Westwood's lead.

There should be scores out there on Moving Day, and TPC Sawgrass almost always delivers the unexpected on the weekend, which means Round 3 should be an absolute blast.

Here's a look at all the tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round at TPC Sawgrass. Check out our complete 2021 Players Championship coverage guide to learn how you can watch every round live.

2021 Players Championship tee times, Round 3 pairings

Tee No. 1

8 a.m. -- Victor Perez

8:05 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Harry Higgs

8:15 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Adam Long

8:25 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, J.T. Poston

8:35 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Cameron Smith

8:45 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel

8:55 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas

9:05 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Matt Jones

9:15 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Rory Sabbatini

9:25 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa

9:40 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Wise

9:50 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Martin Laird

10 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III

10:10 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Scott Harrington

10:20 a.m. -- James Hahn, Harold Varner III

10:30 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott

10:40 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Zach Johnson

10:50 a.m. -- Cameron Percy, Scott Piercy

11 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, K.H. Lee

11:10 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley

11:25 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Louis Oosthuizen

11:35 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Brian Stuard

11:45 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Kramer Hicock

11:55 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Daniel Berger

12:05 p.m. -- Ryan Armour, Patrick Reed

12:15 p.m. -- Scott Brown, Abraham Ancer

12:25 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Tyler McCumber

12:35 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Jason Day

12:50 p.m. -- Tom Hoge, Paul Casey

1 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Jon Rahm

1:10 p.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Talor Gooch

1:20 p.m. -- Doug Ghim, Sungjae Im

1:30 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman

1:40 p.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Brian Harman

1:50 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia

2 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick