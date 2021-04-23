The Zurich Classic highlights this week on the PGA Tour as we get a brief reprieve from the normal 72-hole stroke-play events. The 160 golfers represent the biggest field of the year, but that's broken into 80 two-man teams contending for this tournament in its current iteration for the fourth time.

There are some terrific teams to follow throughout the week, too. Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer are the most recent champions, and they will play together again. Masters contenders (and Presidents Cup teammates) Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith are among the favorites. So are Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff, as well as another Presidents Cup duo in Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Through 18 holes of action on Thursday, it's former Oklahoma State Cowboys teammates who are among those shining the brightest. The pairing of Kris Ventura and Viktor Hovland scored a 10-under 62 on Thursday to sit as the co-leaders along with Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings. Both Ventura and Hovland were members of the national-title winning team for Oklahoma State in 2018, so they're on a mission to add more hardware together if they can hold over the next three days.

Here's how you can follow throughout the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 2 -- Friday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday



Round starts: 10 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio