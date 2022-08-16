The PGA DFS player pool for the 2022 BMW Championship is loaded with talent. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris are a few of the big names expected to be among the top PGA DFS picks for the BMW Championship 2022, which gets underway from Wilmington Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 18. Zalatoris recorded his first victory on the PGA Tour last week and now sits atop the FedEx Cup standings with 3,680 points.

Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, has struggled in his most recent outings. In fact, Scheffler has missed the cut in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour. Should Scheffler or Zalatoris be included in your PGA DFS lineups, or should you look elsewhere for value? Before you enter any PGA DFS tournaments on FanDuel or DraftKings for the BMW Championship 2022, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and daily Fantasy golf advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $9,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

2022 BMW Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 2022 BMW Championship is Taylor Pendrith at $7,400 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. Pendrith is coming off a disappointing showing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing 68th after shooting a 68 in the opening round.

Despite the subpar showing in Memphis, the 31-year-old will enter this week's event full of confidence. That's because Pendrith has finished T-13 or better in five of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. He has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at Wilmington Country Club. In fact, Pendrith currently ranks inside the top-15 in greens in regulation percentage (70.40), driving distance (315.3) and strokes gained: off-the-tee (.590), which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Rory McIlroy at $10,500 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel. McIlroy is currently ranked ninth in the FedEx Cup standings, so he'll need a strong showing to have a legitimate shot at winning the season-long title. And despite missing the cut last week in Memphis, he'll enter this week's event confident he can finish on top of the leaderboard.

That's because McIlroy has finished T-5 or better in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a victory at the RBC Canadian Open. He also secured a fourth-place finish at the BMW Championship in 2021. Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at Wilmington Country Club.

How to set 2022 BMW Championship DFS lineups

