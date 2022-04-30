The term "Jon Rahm and everybody else" normally refers to how good Rahm is compared to the rest of the world. This week at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, however, it refers to a field in which Rahm, who holds the lead after Round 2, is the best player by an extraordinary margin.

Rahm is the only player in this field -- which is at a new venue in Vidanta Vallarta -- ranked in the top 10 in the world and one of only three ranked in the top 30. While it might seem odd that Rahm would add an event that few of his peers in the Official World Golf Rankings are playing, there's plenty for him to gain this week against the Adam Schenks and Greyson Siggs of the world.

There have been hiccups for Rahm that were not present at the start of 2022. He has struggled with his putter a bit and lost strokes on his short game in four of his last five stroke-play events. That could be a problem with big events like the PGA Championship and U.S. Open -- where he will be the reigning champion -- coming up over the next two months.

How Rahm plays this week will be a big storyline, but it won't be the only storyline. The second highest-ranked player in the field, Abraham Ancer, will try to win in his home country in the first iteration of this event (which dates back to 1944) as a PGA Tour event. Tony Finau will try to break out of his mini-slump. Gary Woodland will try to keep a hot hand. And players like Sahith Theegala and Davis Riley, both of whom have come close to winning in 2022, will look to lock up the first PGA Tour trophy of their careers.

Add it all up, and this is an interesting new event on the PGA Tour slate that could either showcase Rahm's immense gifts or potentially a first-time champion getting a career-shifting victory at Vidanta Vallarta on Sunday.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 – Saturday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

