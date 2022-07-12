Tiger Woods has been aggressively practicing at the Old Course at St. Andrews in preparation for the Open Championship 2022, which starts Thursday. Reports about him routinely sinking eagles on Hole No. 9 have been drumming up the anticipation for his performance at the Open Championship 2022 after he chose to withdraw from his last competitive tournament in the U.S. Open. The three-time British Open winner is 60-1 in the latest 2022 Open Championship odds on Caesars Sportsbook, but is he still worth a dice-roll among other 2022 British Open best bets?

Woods has a challenging road ahead with other top names like Scottie Scheffler (16-1), Jordan Spieth (16-1) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (18-1) all gunning for the Claret Jug as well at the British Open 2022. Before locking in your 2022 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, it's up almost $9,600 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. The model also nailed Tiger Woods' exact finishing position at Augusta National before the tournament started (47th). In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2022 Open Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2022: Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world and one of the top favorites, stumbles at St. Andrews and barely cracks the top five. Scheffler's ascend to World No. 1 has been well documented, as the 26-year-old has four victories and nine top-10 finishes this season.

However, Scheffler has struggled down the stretch, missing the cut in two of his last six starts. That includes a missed cut at last week's Scottish Open after shooting five-over through two rounds. Scheffler's recent struggles can be directly attributed to his short game. In fact, he enters the Open Championship 2022 ranked 111th in total putting (224.8) and 78th in overall putting average (1.594). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2022 Open Championship field.

The model has also revealed where Tiger Woods will finish in the Open Championship 2022. Woods has drawn positive reviews from practice-mate Justin Thomas over the weekend, but needs to find a way to carry that over into this week. Even though his competitive play has been limited, Woods' potential has less to do with rustiness and more to do with endurance and whether he can play effectively for the duration of the Open Championship 2022.

Woods could benefit from playing less aggressively and letting the course do some of the work for him on his longer shots. Reviews from Scotland suggest that the fairways are playing hard, and rather than trying to slug the ball off the tee with his trademark power, Woods could look to get more out of his irons instead. Without much of a sample over the last few years to draw from, it's unclear how aggressive Woods will be, but if he is within striking distance on the final day, there is no question he'll take his best shot at winning. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods British Open picks here.

2022 Open Championship odds, field

