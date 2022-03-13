The Players Championship has 47 of the top 50 players in the world as part of its 2022 field. The only problem? Those golfers can't seem to get on the course. With heavy rain and now wind wreaking havoc at TPC Sawgrass, the tournament has been substantially delayed with only 34% of the field having completed their first 36 holes before nightfall Saturday.

Because of the severity of the weather, the PGA Tour has yet to announce its timeline for the remainder of the week. A Monday finish is the plan, though the event could stretch into Tuesday if there are further delays across the weekend.

Still, the most wonderful time of the golf season -- six straight months of top-tier events featuring the best golfers in the world -- continues in Jacksonville, Florida, with world No. 1 Jon Rahm having entered as favorite. Defending champion Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, one of the best young players in the world, started the event among the top three on the Caesars Sportsbook odds board.

While attending The Players is a dream for many, simply being able to watch the event live from home or the office is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage, continuing Saturday.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of the 2022 Players Championship as possible throughout the week. Also, check out the remaining Round 2 tee times as the round wraps up early Sunday.

All times Eastern

Rounds 2 & 3 -- Sunday, March 14

Sunday start time: 8:15 a.m.

TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Expanded Group Coverage -- 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17) -- 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Holes (Nos. 12, 17) -- 1-6 p.m.

Rounds 3 & 4 -- Monday, March 15

Coverage information to be announced