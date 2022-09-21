The 14th edition of the Presidents Cup begins Thursday as the United States attempts to defend the cup following its victory in the last edition of the event in 2019. Boasting an 11-1-1 all-time record, the U.S. side is filled with confidence as it features the world No. 1, major championship winners and players who have previously thrived at Quail Hollow

Favored substantially to win the 2022 Presidents Cup, the Americans will look to get off to a fast start in foursomes on Day 1. Captain Davis Love III has chosen a traditional route in his pairings with some common partnerships, while International captain Trevor Immelman has gone down a different path.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele will headline for the U.S. attempting to jumpstart the home crowd in the first match. The 2022 Zurich Classic winners put their 4-0-0 foursomes record on the line versus Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama. This is a pair Immelman will likely rely on moving forward, and a victory on Day 1 could give the entirety of his team a bolster of confidence.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will follow for the U.S. and face the ball-striking duo Corey Conners and Sungjae Im. It was thought Conners would be paired with his fellow countryman Taylor Pendrith, yet instead, Immelman chose to pair him with arguably his best player. If you like crisp iron play, this is your match.

Fellow countrymen K.H. Lee and Tom Kim will experience their first Presidents Cup match together. The two rookies face a pair of American rookies in Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa in the third match. Morikawa is the only player in this group with any team experience as he debuted at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

Good friends Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler will bat clean up for the Americans. They combined for seven victories throughout the 2021-22 season and face a volatile Si Woo Kim and Cameron Davis. This is a match that could be finished after 12 holes or go the distance -- nothing in between.

Bringing up the caboose are two of the most likable players on tour in Tony Finau and Max Homa. With three combined victories since the end of July, this is a strong U.S. partnership and go up against a pair of international rookies Mito Pereira and Taylor Pendrith in the final match of Day 1. Billy Horschel and Kevin Kisner will be sidelined for the U.S. on Thursday as will Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Sebastian Munoz for the internationals.

Foursomes has been a format which has historically favored the U.S. team. Since 2007, it holds a 30-point edge over the International side in these specific sessions. If the underdogs expect to hang around early and keep this competitive, they will need to hold serve on Day 1 and put their flag on the board at least twice.

Here's a look at all the pairings on Day 1 of the 2022 Presidents Cup. All times Eastern

2022 Presidents Cup pairings

Day 1 -- Foursomes