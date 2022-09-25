The 2022 Presidents Cup continues this week in Charlotte with the United States flexing its might as it attempts to win its ninth straight trophy dating back to 2005. The Americans are trying to win their fifth straight Presidents Cup on home soil, while the International team is seeking its first victory since 1998 (or perhaps at least its first tie since 2003).

The U.S. was a heavy favorite entering this year's event at Quail Hollow Golf Club, and the belief in its victory only soared after play on Thursday and Friday as the Americans took a huge 8-2 advantage. However, the international side bounced back in a big way on Saturday thanks to the efforts of rising star Tom Kim. The 20-year-old turned in a breakout performance, willing his team back into contention and setting up an interesting Sunday as opposed to waiting for a U.S. blowout to conclude

Here's a look at the 2022 Presidents Cup schedule of events so you can watch the action all week long. Check out pairings and tee times for Day 1, and follow live Presidents Cup scores and results throughout the day. All times Eastern

2022 Presidents Cup TV schedule

Day 4 -- Sunday, Sept. 25



Session 5 (Singles): 12 p.m.

TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on NBC

Live stream: 12-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)