The last event of the last PGA Tour swing season gets underway this week at the 2022 RSM Classic. Traveling to Sea Island, Georgia, a number of competitors will enjoy a home game as the Sea Island Mafia welcomes the field to the Atlantic Coast for the 13th time in tournament history.

Originally leading the charge was last week's Houston Open winner Tony Finau. The world No. 12 was forced to withdraw Tuesday afternoon citing an injury, and with his absence the path to victory has widened for the remaining competitors.

In his place, a resurgent Jason Day hopes to enter the winner's circle as the Australian arrives at Sea Island off four consecutive top-25 finishes. The former world No. 1 looks as healthy as ever and the results have followed. Justin Rose will also be a member of this field for the third straight season after the Englishman was featured in the final group alongside Finau in Houston. Ultimately finishing T9, Rose will look for more of the same this week.

Sea Island residents Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman, Harris English, Will Gordon, Grayson Sigg, J.T. Poston and Davis Thompson round out the action as the PGA Tour wraps up the 2022 calendar year before resuming at the Tournament of Champions in Kapalua in January 2023.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio