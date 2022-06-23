LIV Golf players will not be allowed to participate in the 2022 Scottish Open the week before the 150th Open Championship, according to The Telegraph. Given the Scottish Open is a co-sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour with 72 players from each respective tour expected to tee it up, there is no available room for anyone else.

The DP World Tour is expected to make this announcement official on Friday.

There are numerous players who jumped to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour and were expected to play at the Renaissance Club from July 7-10. Brooks Koepka was officially in the field, and Bryson DeChambeau had plans to add the event to his schedule in preparation for The Open. DP World Tour staples Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Richard Bland and Martin Kaymer played in the event last season and had eyes to do so again in 2022.

This decision does not necessarily come as a surprise given the PGA Tour's stance on LIV Golf, but the DP World Tour has been decidedly slower to voice any opinion on the matter. In fact, LIV golfers Louis Oosthuizen, Pablo Larrazabal, Laurie Canter, Adrian Otaegui, Wade Ormsby, Oliver Bekker and Kaymer are all in the field for the BMW International Open this week on the DP World Tour.

The strategic alliance between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour was first made public in August 2021. Nearly a year later, it appears to at least be fractured. There have also been rumors of a potential purchase of the European circuit with the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Investments both considering their options.

While the DP World Tour has aligned itself with the PGA Tour for the Scottish Open, it remains to be seen whether it will consistently stand alongside their American counterpart in the future.