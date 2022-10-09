The floodgates were always going to open for Patrick Cantlay ,and on Saturday they did just that. The 2017 Shriners Children's Open champion catapulted his name to the top of the leaderboard with an exquisite third round of 11-under 60, leapfrogging his counterparts in the process. Good for a share of the course record and a share of the 54-hole lead, the Californian is now in prime position to notch his ninth career victory on the PGA Tour five years after capturing his first on these very grounds.

While unable to make birdie on his final hole to become the 13th member of the illustrious sub-60 club on the PGA Tour, Cantlay's day was still indelible. The 30-year-old was as solid as can be, not once finding the rough and averaging a proximity of 21 feet with his approach shots.

His lone missed green in regulation came when his ball settled on the fringe of the par-3 8th, and if not for a so-so day with the putter, Cantlay's 60 could have easily surpassed Jim Furyk's 58. Connecting on only a single effort from outside 10 feet, the one putt Cantlay may want to have back is his 17-foot eagle chance on the par-5 16th that came a couple revolutions short of dropping.

Despite the spotlight rightfully settling on Cantlay, one cannot lose sight of the Energizer Bunny that is Tom Kim. Without a birdie on his back nine on Friday, the 20-year-old more than made amends on Saturday with six on his inward half. Making four straight birdies from Nos. 13-16, the South Korean was able to keep pace with the very American he disarmed on Day 3 of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club.

Alongside Cantlay, the pair possess a three-stroke margin over their nearest pursuers, setting up for a potential duel between the unlikely foes. Opposite in demeanor and opposite in skillset, the primary focus of the two will be the same in the final round in Las Vegas: Win.

The leaders

1. Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim (-19)

The betting favorite coming into the week, Cantlay has played the part through 54 holes at TPC Summerlin. Capturing his first victory here in 2017, he has since added finishes of 2nd-2nd-T8 to his Shriners Children's Open résumé and looks well on his way to adding to his stellar history.

With a near flawless track record on these grounds, it was surprising to hear Cantlay critical of the conditions after his second round on Friday. Emphasizing the need to hit his approach shots closers as the new greens settle, Cantlay did just that on Saturday and led the field in strokes gained tee-to-green.

"[Sunday will be the] Same game plan as the first three days, and it's going to take a low one again tomorrow," said Cantlay. "This golf course yields low scores, and I expect the same tomorrow. Everyone will be gunning for me, and I've got to shoot a low one."

Other contenders

T3. Matthew NeSmith, Mito Pereira (-16)

T5. Sungjae Im, S.H. Kim (-15)

T7. Aaron Rai, J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim, Robby Shelton (-14)

Im, the defending champion of this event, put together a middling first couple rounds, but much like Cantlay, exploded on Saturday. Signing for an 8-under 63, the two-time winner on the PGA Tour will look to add a third trophy to his mantle tomorrow. Im memorably carded a 9-under 62 to win by four strokes a season ago at TPC Summerlin, and given the play of Cantlay and Co., something similar may be needed again.

"It would be great meaning to me, back-to-back winning," Im said. "I know it's really difficult to win back to back, but I've got one more day. Today I didn't think about any winning for tomorrow, I just clean and play without thinking about winning."

Adam Hadwin making a habit of fronting the tab

Hopefully the boys will not be making their way down to the strip, because if so, Adam Hadwin's tab could run wild. The Canadian connected for a hole-in-one late in his third round on the par-3 14th. Hadwin is no stranger to making aces on the PGA Tour as he made one four months ago at the Memorial and celebrated in memorable fashion. This shot was just as impressive despite the celebration being a bit more tame.

"It's a good pin on the back right. I had to take some off a pitching wedge, and just kind of held it up there nicely," said Hadwin. "It took off on a perfect line. Obviously when it lands, you never quite know, but it was on a perfect line, and I think it was going to be close regardless. So it's a bonus to drop in."

2022 Shriners Children's Open updated odds and picks

Patrick Cantlay: 11/10

Tom Kim: 7/5

Sungjae Im: 20-1

Mito Pereira: 20-1

Matthew NeSmith: 20-1

S.H. Kim: 55-1

Si Woo Kim: 80-1

Adam Hadwin: 90-1

Earlier in the week, Cantlay was pegged as a player to win five times in the 2022-23 season, and his play through 54 holes doesn't suggest otherwise. He has been exquisite off the tee, and his iron play followed suit in his memorable round on Saturday. With his ball-striking in sync, Cantlay has not needed to lean on his biggest weapon (the putter), which makes him all the more dangerous to raise the trophy on Sunday.