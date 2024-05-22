Max Homa aims for his third top-10 finish in five events when he tees off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, which begins on Thursday. Ranked 10th in the world, Homa tied for third place in the Masters last month, the best finish in a major tournament in his PGA Tour career. He shared eighth with Sepp Straka at the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks ago. The 33-year-old, who is coming off a disappointing 35th-place finish in the PGA Championship, had his best showing in this event last year as he finished in a three-way tie for ninth. Homa is seeking his seventh career victory on the PGA Tour and first since capturing the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023.

Homa is listed at +2200 and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming +300 favorite in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge odds. Collin Morikawa is the second choice at +1400 and 2016 tournament winner Jordan Spieth is +1800, while Tony Finau rounds out the top five choices in the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 field at +3300. Before locking in any 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, you need to see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 39-27-2 and returning 8.31 units over that span. That's a $831 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

One surprise: Nejad is fading Jordan Spieth, even though he is one of the favorites at +1800. The 30-year-old native of Texas won this tournament in 2016 and has been runner-up three times. But he missed the cut last year for the first time in 11 appearances after tying for seventh place in 2022. That outing was his fourth straight top-10 and eighth overall in the tournament.

However, Spieth hasn't posted a victory on the PGA Tour since winning the RBC Heritage in April 2022 and has recorded only three top-10s in 13 events this year. He has missed the cut four times in 2024, was disqualified in one tournament, and has finished 29th or worse on five occasions - including last weekend, when he tied for 43rd in the PGA Championship.

Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Collin Morikawa, who is listed at +1400. The 27-year-old native of California has been playing well of late, recording three top-10 finishes in his last three starts. Morikawa, who missed the cut twice and finished no better than 14th in four other tournaments after tying for fifth place in The Sentry to open the season, began his strong stretch when he tied Tommy Fleetwood and Max Homa for third at the Masters.

Morikawa was ninth a week later in the RBC Heritage and, after tying for 23rd and 16th in his next two outings, finished even with Thomas Detry for fourth place at the PGA Championship last weekend. He is the only golfer to finish in the top five in both majors this year and now looks to record his first win on the PGA Tour since last October when he defeated Eric Cole and Beau Hossler by six strokes at the Zozo Championship. Morikawa's best result in this tournament came in his first appearance in 2020 when he was runner-up after losing to Daniel Berger in a playoff. See which other golfers to back at SportsLine.

