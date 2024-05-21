On the heels of a dramatic PGA Championship, the PGA Tour returns to action for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. Traveling to Colonial Country Club once again, players will face a new test after the golf course underwent extensive renovations following the 2023 edition of the tournament.

A year ago, Emiliano Grillo defeated Adam Schenk in a playoff with Scottie Scheffler just missing out on extra holes. The world No. 1 headlines the field this year following a hectic week in Louisville. The Dallas-Fort Worth area resident looks to get back to his winning ways at a venue where he has done everything but raise a trophy.

Winning four of his last six events, Scheffler comes to Colonial having finished T3 in 2023 and losing in a playoff to his good friend Sam Burns in 2022. Scheffler is joined in the field by a number of his U.S. Ryder Cup teammates including Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Brian Harman.

Morikawa continues to make strides towards his former quality as he once again factored in a major championship. A member of the final group in the final round in the first two major championships of the season, the two-time major champ aims to capture his first title of 2024 in Texas.

Speaking of Texas, Spieth will hope a return to his backyard will bring a return of his form. There may be no other venue on the PGA Tour schedule more conducive for the 30-year-old's success as he boasts eight top-10 finishes in 11 appearances including a win in 2016.

Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im, Min Woo Lee and Tom Kim round out a large international contingent at Colonial with Tony Finau, Denny McCarthy and Chris Kirk also in the mix.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge schedule

Dates: May 23-26 | Location: Colonial Country Club — Fort Worth, Texas

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,289 | Purse: $9,100,000

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field, odds

Scottie Scheffler (5/2): Outside of Saturday's performance, Scheffler was near flawless at Valhalla with rounds of 67-66-73-65. If he is able to get through last week and still finish inside the top 10, one has to wonder if that truly is his floor. It has been the last nine tournaments as he hasn't finished worse than T10 since the end of January. He's gained strokes putting in six straight events, has a terrific history at this golf course and remains far and away the best player in the world. A fifth win of the season would come to the surprise of no one.

Collin Morikawa (12-1): Ever since the Masters, Morikawa has started to string together quality starts. He has rattled off five straight top 25s including top fives at the year's first two major championships and another top 10 at the RBC Heritage. The 27-year-old insists he is close to finding the golf swing that led to his early success, but the numbers don't necessarily agree quite yet. Morikawa has enjoyed a fantastic month both on and around the greens with his iron play slowly returning. If the approach play matches the short-game prowess this week, Morikawa should love his chances.

Jordan Spieth (20-1): If you haven't sounded the alarm on Spieth yet, this week should be the last straw if things get hairy. The three-time major champion has one top 20 in a 10-tournament stretch that includes four missed cuts and a disqualification. Despite some concerns about his game and his wrist, Spieth has started to show that he may be heading in the right direction. He continues to drive the golf ball as well as ever and the early season short-game woes appear to be a thing of the past. The missing link is easy to identify when looking at his stat sheet: his iron play.

Max Homa (20-1): A win feels close, and it may very well come this week. Homa comes into Texas having finished inside the top 10 in three of his last seven events including two weeks ago at Quail Hollow. He has the entirety of his game cooperating, and a slight uptick from the big stick could yield a big result. After a sluggish start to his career at Colonial, Homa has finished T23 and T9 in his last two appearances.

Tony Finau (30-1): Finishing T18 at the PGA Championship may have been the worst Finau could have done with how he hit his irons at Valhalla. The 34-year-old gained just about 10 strokes on approach in Louisville only to be undone by some poor driving and putting numbers. The good news for Finau is he tends to putt well at Colonial, evidenced by his second-place finish in 2019 and T4 result in 2023.

Finishing T18 at the PGA Championship may have been the worst Finau could have done with how he hit his irons at Valhalla. The 34-year-old gained just about 10 strokes on approach in Louisville only to be undone by some poor driving and putting numbers. The good news for Finau is he tends to putt well at Colonial, evidenced by his second-place finish in 2019 and T4 result in 2023. Harris English (33-1)

Si Woo Kim (35-1)

Sungjae Im (35-1)

Brian Harman (40-1)

Denny McCarthy (40-1)

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks



Harris English Winner (33-1): The English bulldog has been hovering on leaderboards in 2024, and it seems like time for him to return to the winner's circle. A top-20 finisher at Valhalla thanks to some solid iron play and putting, English should be able to use those same skillsets at Colonial this week. He possesses a mixed bag of results in Fort Worth but has notched three top 20s in his last five appearances including a runner-up result in 2016.

Brian Harman Contender (40-1): Anytime Harman steps foot on a smaller course, he should be worthy of consideration. Outside of the Players Championship, the Champion Golfer of the Year has experienced a quiet year, but don't be surprised if this week provides a catalyst for his summer. Harman continues to his his irons well and continues to putt with confidence — both of which are needed this week. He has six top 25s at Colonial highlighted by a T8 a few years back.

Lucas Glover Sleeper (70-1): Over the last three months, Glover ranks fifth in strokes gained tee to green and fifth in strokes gained approach among those in this field. The two-time winner a season ago has yet to play himself into contention in 2024, but the signs are there. Glover has made six straight cuts with four of those efforts doubling as top 25s. While he wasn't great at this venue early in his career, the former U.S. Open champion has turned a corner in recent years with finishes of T23 and T8 since 2020.

