Blackjack, craps and the PGA Tour headline the action in Las Vegas this week as golfers are set for the 2022 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. With the temptation of late nights and monster paydays on the strip, players will have to maintain their focus as a strong field makes its way to the desert.

Headlined by tournament favorite Patrick Cantlay, a total of 10 Presidents Cup participants will be teeing it up on this par 71. Cantlay has been terrific around TPC Summerlin in his career, notching his first PGA Tour victory here in 2017 and later capturing finishes of 2nd-2nd-T8.

The Californian is sure to contend once again, but he will have to deal with defending champion Sungjae Im, Fortinet Championship winner Max Homa, as well as the darling of the Presidents Cup, Tom Kim. who handed Cantlay his only defeat at Quail Hollow Club. Kim is set to make his first start of the season after a trip to Charlotte that included a number of fist pumps and screams.

While the Shriners Children's Open boasts the strongest field of the young 2022-23 season, it still makes for a fantastic opportunity for some rookies to make their names known. Taylor Montgomery has shot out of the gates with back-to-back top-10 finishes, and he will have his eyes set on more in Vegas.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio