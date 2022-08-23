East Lake Golf Club will again be the final stop on the PGA Tour, as it has been since 2007, and a massive payday will be on the line at the 2022 Tour Championship. The top 30 players qualified, though Will Zalatoris remains out with a back injury. Scottie Scheffler will start Thursday in Atlanta with a two-stroke lead as the No. 1 player in the FedEx Cup standings. He will tee off with a score of 10 under par, while reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay will go off at 8 under in the FedEx Cup Starting Strokes format. Cantlay won the BMW Championship for the second straight time last week to finish 77 points back in the standings. Xander Schauffele, who will start at 6 under par, and Sam Burns, who will be five back, also will be looking to make a run at the title. Among the dark horses in the 2022 Tour Championship field who will need a huge comeback are Rory McIlroy (4 under) and Jon Rahm (3 under). The winner of the FedEx Cup will earn $18 million.

Scheffler is the 11-5 favorite to win the FedEx Cup title in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Tour Championship odds. Cantlay (7-2), Schauffele (13-2) and McIlroy (9-1) also are top contenders, with Rahm priced at 14-1. Caesars lists McIlroy as the 7-1 favorite to win without starting strokes, followed by Rahm (9-1). Scheffler (10-1), Schauffle (10-1) and Cantlay (10-1) also are favorites from the Tour Championship 2022 field to win without those strokes.

Can Scheffler ($13,600 at DraftKings) hang on to his lead and be the anchor you need for your 2022 Tour Championship Fantasy golf picks? Or would a player under a lot less pressure, like Viktor Hovland ($8,500) or Corey Conners ($8,000), give you more flexibility and a better chance to win? Before you lock in any Fantasy golf rankings or place any bets on the 2022 Tour Championship, you need to see the Fantasy golf projections from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly six years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

Gates had another strong week at the BMW Championship, as he tabbed Cantlay as a player well worth the price ($9,900 at DraftKings) to lead your Fantasy golf picks. The reigning BMW and FedEx Cup champion was as steady as ever in the final round, hitting pressure shots and making clutch putts to close out his eighth tour victory.

At the previous week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, the expert found excellent value in his picks. All of his steals of the week made the weekend and J.T. Poston ($7,300 at DraftKings) posting a top-20 finish. He hit even bigger on another steal at the Travelers, as he was all over Sahith Theegala ($7,300) before his runner-up finish there.

Gates has been on a roll all season. He nailed the Open Championship, going with winner Cameron Smith among his outright winners despite many experts writing off the Australian. For the John Deere Classic, Gates was on 40-1 longshot Poston as a potential winner before his second tour win. Anyone who followed Gates' advice has cashed in on their Fantasy golf picks.

Now, Gates has ranked his top golfers for the 2022 Tour Championship, and you'll really want to see what he has to say. You can only see his fantasy golf rankings and Tour Championship picks at SportsLine.

2022 Tour Championship Fantasy golf expert picks

One player Gates isn't hesitating to back this week is Rahm. The former world No. 1 is priced at $10,900, the fifth-highest at DraftKings, and appears to be heating up. He went 14 under without strokes in Atlanta last year, tied for the best mark in the field. The Spaniard also went 65-67 on the weekend at the BMW, and his total game is perfect for East Lake. He leads the tour in total driving (third in distance, 55th in accuracy) and is second in greens regulation (71.89 percent).

On the other hand, Gates is steering well clear of Cameron Smith ($10,400). The Australian skipped last week with what he said was a hip injury. The expert believes it was more a matter of getting out of the spotlight. Smith hopes to become the first golfer from his country to win the FedEx Cup title, but he is distracted by his rumored move to LIV Golf. His weakness off the tee (135th in accuracy) is just as good a reason to fade him at East Lake, so Gates is backing away. You can see who else to back and fade here.

How to set your 2022 Tour Championship Fantasy golf rankings

For the 2022 BMW Championship, Gates is touting a massive sleeper for fantasy rosters who is priced at less than $7,000 at DraftKings and is well over 60-1 to win (without strokes) at Caesars. This golfer showed at the BMW that he can go really low, and the pressure will be elsewhere this week. He could pull off a shocking result and be a huge bargain for your Tour Championship Fantasy golf picks. You can find out who it is and see the rest of Gates' Tour Championship fantasy golf picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2022 Tour Championship, and who are the top players to target for your Fantasy picks? Which overlooked players can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Riley Gates' Fantasy golf rankings for the 2022 Tour Championship, all from the fantasy expert who has been on fire with his picks, and find out.