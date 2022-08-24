The 2021-22 PGA Tour season will come to an end this week when East Lake Golf Club plays host to the 2022 Tour Championship. There are less than 30 golfers remaining in the 2022 Tour Championship field, with no 36-hole cut line. Every golfer has been assigned a certain number of strokes to start the week, which is based on their FedEx Cup position entering this event. Scottie Scheffler headlines the field at 10 under, while K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott and Aaron Wise all have the worst scores (even par) to open the tournament.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Scheffler as the +240 favorite (risk $100 to win $240) in the latest 2022 Tour Championship odds. The No. 1 ranked player in the world is followed by Cantlay (+360), Xander Schauffele (+650) and Rory McIlroy (+900) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 Tour Championship picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 longshot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 Tour Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2022 Tour Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Tour Championship 2022: McIlroy, a 21-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. With a win at the 2022 Tour Championship, McIlroy will become the first golfer to ever win the FedEx Cup three times.

The 33-year-old continues to crush the ball off the tee, averaging 320.4 yards per drive this season, which ranks second on tour. McIlroy's length off the tee also has him ranked inside the top-five in birdie average (4.45), scoring average (68.728) and strokes gained: off-the-tee (.788).

However, McIlroy is hitting just 57.87% of fairways off the tee this season, which ranks 133rd on tour. In addition, McIlroy has had trouble putting all season, ranking 78th in total putting (191.9), 86th in one-putt percentage (39.78%) and 147th in 3-putt avoidance (3.17%). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Tour Championship 2022 field.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Finau will begin the tournament at 4 under, meaning he will need to erase a 6-stroke deficit over the course of the weekend.

If anyone in the field can get hot enough to make up ground quickly, it is Finau. He notched consecutive wins at the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic before finishing T-5 at the St. Jude Championship. Finau ranks 7th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green and strokes gained: approach the green, so he has an excellent opportunity to close the 6-stroke deficit in a hurry. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Tour Championship picks

The model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

So who will win the Tour Championship 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 Tour Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Tour Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including this year's Masters.

2022 Tour Championship odds, field

See full Tour Championship 2022 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +240

Patrick Cantlay +360

Xander Schauffele +650

Rory McIlroy +900

Jon Rahm +1400

Tony Finau +1800

Cameron Smith +2000

Sam Burns +2000

Sungjae Im +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3300

Cameron Young +3300

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Collin Morikawa +5000

Viktor Hovland +6500

Jordan Spieth +6600

Corey Conners +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +9000

Scott Stallings +10000

Max Homa +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Adam Scott +12500

Aaron Wise +15000

Billy Horschel +17500

Sahith Theegala +20000

Brian Harman +20000

Tom Hoge +25000

K.H. Lee +25000

J.T. Poston +25000