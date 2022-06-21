A fantastic ending to the U.S. Open leads us into the 2022 Travelers Championship where a breathtaking finale took place just a year ago. The site of the famous eight-hole playoff between Harris English and Kramer Hickok, the Travelers Championship has long been considered by players as one of their favorite stops on the PGA Tour.

Known for their accommodations and the proficiency in which they run a tournament, the Travelers is also a short car ride for the star-studded field heading from Brookline, Massachusetts, to Cromwell, Connecticut. This field is led by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and world No. 3 Rory McIlroy, both among the top 10 last week at the third major of the season.

Ultimately, Scheffler and McIlroy came up short to Matt Fitzpatrick. They will look to shed any inkling of a hangover as they are joined by PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Patrick Cantlay and three-time winner this season Sam Burns.

A much more intimate course compared to what players are used to facing on a weekly basis, TPC River Highlands should once again provide a fantastic stage for these world class players to showcase their talents.

Let's take a closer look at this week's 2022 Travelers Championship with odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Event Information

Event: 2022 Travelers Championship | Dates: June 23-26

Location: TPC River Highlands -- Cromwell, Connecticut

Par: 70 | Yardage: 6,852 | Purse: $8,300,00

2022 Travelers Championship field, odds

Rory McIlroy (9-1): McIlroy's typically steady around the green presence let him down at the U.S. Open as he lost strokes in that department for the first time in over a month. Still, there were a lot of positives to take away from The Country Club -- namely how he putted. His last six tournaments read: T5, 1st, T18, 8th, 5th, 2nd, so it is hard to imagine him not at least threatening to increase win margin on Greg Norman.

McIlroy's typically steady around the green presence let him down at the U.S. Open as he lost strokes in that department for the first time in over a month. Still, there were a lot of positives to take away from The Country Club -- namely how he putted. His last six tournaments read: T5, 1st, T18, 8th, 5th, 2nd, so it is hard to imagine him not at least threatening to increase win margin on Greg Norman. Scottie Scheffler (10-1)

Justin Thomas (11-1)

Patrick Cantlay (14-1): Cantlay returns to the site of where he exploded onto the scene as he fired a 10-under 60 here as an amateur in 2011. It has been a lot of good -- but not great -- golf for the world No. 6 as he has a pair of playoff losses in addition to three top-five finishes on the season. Coming off a T14 at the U.S. Open, maybe the ball will bounce his way at TPC River Highlands as he has four straight top-15 results here.

Cantlay returns to the site of where he exploded onto the scene as he fired a 10-under 60 here as an amateur in 2011. It has been a lot of good -- but not great -- golf for the world No. 6 as he has a pair of playoff losses in addition to three top-five finishes on the season. Coming off a T14 at the U.S. Open, maybe the ball will bounce his way at TPC River Highlands as he has four straight top-15 results here. Sam Burns (16-1)

Xander Schauffele (18-1)

Jordan Spieth (25-1): By all accounts, the stomach issues are a thing of the past as Spieth will look to rediscover some form as his last month of play has been middling. He won here in dramatic fashion in a playoff over Daniel Berger during his tournament debut in 2017, but he has yet to repeat this success. Despite the results not stacking up, Spieth has looked much sharper on and around the greens lately, and if he is able to mesh those components with his ball-striking, the Texan should like his odds.

By all accounts, the stomach issues are a thing of the past as Spieth will look to rediscover some form as his last month of play has been middling. He won here in dramatic fashion in a playoff over Daniel Berger during his tournament debut in 2017, but he has yet to repeat this success. Despite the results not stacking up, Spieth has looked much sharper on and around the greens lately, and if he is able to mesh those components with his ball-striking, the Texan should like his odds. Sungjae Im (28-1)

Joaquin Niemann (28-1)

Tony Finau (28-1): He hasn't had a great year, but Finau's missed cut at the U.S. Open still came as a bit of a surprise. He came to The Country Club having made eight consecutive weekend appearances while mixing in a pair of runners-up during that stretch. The 32-year-old has an equally puzzling history at the Travelers Championship where, after capturing threes straight top-25 finishes, he has not made the cut in his last three attempts.

2022 Travelers Championship picks



Sungjae Im Winner (28-1): The world No. 21 has quietly been flying under the radar and his steps have grown even fainter after missing the cut at the U.S. Open. Still, Im has been fantastic ever since grabbing the first-round lead at the Masters and ultimately finishing in a tie for eighth. At one point rattling off results of: T8, T21, T14, T15 and T10, Im has looked sharp in every facet of the game. The putter can occasionally be a problem area for the two-time PGA Tour winner, but he has now gained strokes on the greens in his last two tournaments and has putted well at TPC River Highlands in the past.

Webb Simpson Contender (55-1): Anytime we can get Simpson on a shorter golf course, he immediately piques my interest. He will be making his 10th appearance at the Travelers Championship where he has previously collected eight made cuts and a pair of top-10 finishes. After battling neck and shoulder injuries in the latter stages of the winter, the former U.S. Open champion is beginning to look like his normal self once again. He has gained strokes off the tee in five of six events and with his irons in his last three. Surprisingly, it has been the putter which has held him back, but that should change this week.

Si-woo Kim Sleeper (70-1): The 26-year-old loves his Pete Dye designs and TPC River Highlands should be no different. In five prior strolls around this property, Kim has three top-26 finishes with his best effort coming in 2020 in the form of a T11. He has been an enigma this season as he is arguably playing the most consistent golf of his career, but doesn't have much to show for it as his lone top-10 result came all the way back in October when he finished in a tie for eighth at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Who will win the Travelers Championship, and which long shots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard and best bets, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors and is up over $9,600 since the restart.