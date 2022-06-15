The third golf major of the year is right around the corner, as the top golfers in the world will head to The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. for the 2022 U.S. Open starting Thursday. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has already picked up one major win this season and is the most expensive option for 2022 U.S. Open DFS lineups at DraftKings ($11,300) and FanDuel ($12,000). Other pricey players for your 2022 U.S. Open DFS lineups include PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, last year's World No. 1 Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Which golfers should you select with your 2022 U.S. Open DFS picks?

Xander Schauffele has five wins on tour, but his last solo win came in 2019. However, he is in the top 10 in total strokes gained behind Scheffler, Thomas and McIlroy, making him one of the potential PGA DFS picks this week. Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2022 U.S. Open, check out the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Two weeks ago at the Memorial Tournament, McClure included Joaquin Niemann among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Niemann secured a third-place finish with a score of 7-under par. Anybody that included him in their PGA DFS lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

2022 U.S. Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the U.S. Open 2022 is Brooks Koepka ($8,700 on DraftKings, $10,900 on FanDuel). Koepka might not be playing his best golf so far this season, but he's on a high heading into the U.S. Open after getting married last weekend. He also has a history of contending at major championships, including consecutive wins at the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018.

Koepka became the first golfer to win back-to-back U.S. Open titles since the 1980s and added his third major win at the 2018 PGA Championship. He successfully defended that title as well, so four of his eight wins on the PGA Tour have come in majors. Koepka is a cheaper PGA DFS option than other big names in the sport, so McClure recommends adding him to your lineup for the third major of the year.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Will Zalatoris ($9,300 on DraftKings, $10,700 on FanDuel), who has five top-10 finishes over his last seven major championship appearances. Also, Zalatoris has an added advantage over most of the 2022 U.S. Open field since he's already competed at The Country Club before, courtesy of the 2013 U.S. Amateur tournament.

Zalatoris' ball-striking abilities are unparalleled on the PGA Tour, as he is No. 1 in strokes gained approaching the green (.974) and strokes gained tee to green (1.797). He has a knack for combining power off the tee with precision around the green and boasts top-15 marks in driving distance (312.3 yards) and greens in regulation percentage (70.09 percent). Zalatoris is the only player to finish in the top six of both of the year's first two majors, and he should again be near the top of the leaderboard come Father's Day.

