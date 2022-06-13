Scottie Scheffler is the World No. 1 and leads the PGA Tour in wins, but he's been boom-or-bust during this year's major golf championships. Scheffler won the Masters, but missed the cut at the PGA Championship, making him a tricky roster for 2022 U.S. Open DFS lineups. The year's other major winner, Justin Thomas, has been more consistent in major tournaments and finished eighth at Augusta National. Eighth place is also Thomas' best-ever finish at the U.S. Open, but he'll try to top that when the U.S. Open 2022 tees off Thursday from The Country Club.

Scheffler and Thomas are the two most expensive options in the PGA DFS player pool on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Thus, rostering either of them means you'll have to search for more economical golfers elsewhere. Which low-risk, high-upside options can you also slot into your daily Fantasy golf lineups? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2022 U.S. Open, check out the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Two weeks ago at the Memorial Tournament, McClure included Joaquin Niemann among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Niemann secured a third-place finish with a score of 7-under par. Anybody that included him in their PGA DFS lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 U.S. Open and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the U.S. Open 2022.

2022 U.S. Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the U.S. Open 2022 is Brooks Koepka at $8,700 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. A four-time major winner and two-time U.S. Open champion, you can't ignore Koepka's finishes in his last four U.S. Open starts. He won in 2017, won in 2018, was a runner-up in 2019, didn't play in 2020 and finished fourth in 2021. Additionally, he has three top-10s over his last five major appearances. Few golfers rise to the occasion like Koepka, so you can see why McClure is high on him for the U.S. Open 2022.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Will Zalatoris ($9,300 on DraftKings, $10,700 on FanDuel), who has five top-10 finishes over his last seven major championship appearances. Also, Zalatoris has an added advantage over most of the 2022 U.S. Open field since he's already competed at The Country Club before, courtesy of the 2013 U.S. Amateur tournament.

Zalatoris' ball-striking abilities are unparalleled on the PGA Tour, as he is No. 1 in strokes gained approaching the green (.974) and strokes gained tee to green (1.797). He has a knack for combining power off the tee with precision around the green and boasts top-15 marks in driving distance (312.3 yards) and greens in regulation percentage (70.09 percent). Zalatoris is the only player to finish in the top six of both of the year's first two majors, and he should again be near the top of the leaderboard come Father's Day.

How to set 2022 U.S. Open DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2022 U.S. Open? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete PGA DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.