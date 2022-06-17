With major championship golf back at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the first time since 1988, the U.S. Open is already off to a hot start. The first 18 holes saw a number of stars shoot to the top of the leaderboard with Adam Hadwin holding a one-stroke lead over a pack including Rory McIlroy, one of the hottest golfers in the game.

McIlroy is looking to win back-to-back tournaments while capturing his first major championship since 2014 and fifth of his career. He got off to a great start, shooting a 3-under 67 to open play and going 17 holes without a bogey before a frustrating finish on the last. McIlroy was among the clubhouse leaders at the time he finished play and is one of a number of stars pushing to contend over the final 54 holes.

Joining him in contention are Dustin Johnson (two back of Hadwin) and some other big names including Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Will Zalatoris, who are all three behind the leader. On the other end of the coin is Phil Mickelson, who ejected with an 8-over 78 over his first 18 holes and sits just a couple spots out of last place at the lone major he seeks to complete the career grand slam.

Even beyond those golfers, there is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2022 U.S. Open from start to finish Friday, so be sure to follow Round 2 with us. Beyond that, hit the links below to follow live on action both on television and streaming online.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, June 17

Round 2 start time: 6:43 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 6:43 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Round 2 coverage -- 6:43-9:30 a.m., 7-8 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 7:25 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) -- 9 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

Evening TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)