After turning professional in 2018 and winning twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 to earn his PGA Tour card, Scottie Scheffler has quickly ascended the golf rankings. In fact, a magical 2022 season has vaulted him to No. 1 in the world at just 25 years old. Scheffler is already a four-time winner this season and captured his first major championship victory at the 2022 Masters. Now, he'll take aim at the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., where he finished tied for fifth in the 2013 U.S. Amateur. Scheffler is one of three players listed at 12-1 in the 2022 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook along with Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, but Rory McIlroy is the 10-1 favorite after his win at the RBC Canadian Open.

Xander Schauffele (22-1) was ninth at that aforementioned U.S. Amateur and has also been top 10 in all five U.S. Opens he's played. Can you trust him to emerge victorious from a talented 2022 U.S. Open field? Before locking in your 2022 U.S. Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Model's top 2022 U.S. Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2022: Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, one of the golfers who has defected the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, struggles mightily and finishes well outside the top 50. He's a risk to miss the cut, making him a poor value for in your 2022 U.S. Open bets at 150-1. He's also a golfer to consider fading in 2022 U.S. Open props and head-to-head matchups.

Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship to become the oldest major champion in golf history last season, and the lefty is still chasing a U.S. Open victory to complete his career grand slam. However, he hasn't been particularly competitive and his connection with the LIV Golf series has been a major distraction for months now. Mickelson has officially resigned from the PGA Tour to play on the Saudi-backed tour and has slipped all the way to No. 77 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He missed the cut in his final two appearances at PGA Tour events and hasn't finished in the top 45 in his last six U.S. Open starts.

On the other hand, the model has also examined Rahm's chances to repeat as champion at the 2022 U.S. Open. Just a couple weeks prior to the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, Rahm was the No. 1 player in the world and cruising towards his second consecutive win at the Memorial Tournament with a six-shot lead after three rounds when he found out he tested positive for COVID-19 and would be forced to withdraw.

After quarantining, Rahm returned to action at Torrey Pines, the site of his first career PGA Tour win, and turned in an epic performance that won him his first major championship. While Rahm has continued to play well, his short game has let him down this season. After ranking top 50 in both categories in 2020-21, Rahm currently is 154th on tour in strokes gained around the green (-0.141) and 76th in strokes gained putting (0.151).

How to make 2022 U.S. Open picks

2022 U.S. Open odds, field

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Scottie Scheffler 12-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Cameron Smith 14-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Will Zalatoris 22-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Sam Burns 25-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Brooks Koepka 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Billy Horschel 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Max Homa 40-1

Dustin Johnson 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Mito Pereira 50-1

Davis Riley 50-1

Justin Rose 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 65-1

Tyrrell Hatton 65-1

Webb Simpson 70-1

Keegan Bradley 70-1

Talor Gooch 80-1

Aaron Wise 80-1

Harold Varner 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Bryson DeChambeau 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Marc Leishman 125-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Tom Hoge 125-1

Brian Harman 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Francesco Molinari 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Luke List 150-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Sam Horsfield 200-1

Lucas Herbert 200-1

Cameron Tringale 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Min Woo Lee 200-1

Erik Van Rooyen 200-1

Scott Stallings 200-1

Joel Dahmen 200-1

Patrick Rodgers 200-1

Sepp Straka 200-1

Kevin Kisner 200-1

Adri Arnaus 200-1

Victor Perez 200-1

Harris English 200-1

Ryan Fox 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Denny McCarthy 200-1

Branden Grace 200-1

Wyndham Clark 200-1

Guido Migliozzi 200-1

Matthew Nesmith 250-1

Kurt Kitayama 250-1

Troy Merritt 250-1

Beau Hossler 250-1

Joohyung Kim 250-1

Kalle Samooja 250-1

Shaun Norris 300-1

Sean Crocker 300-1

Joseph Bramlett 300-1

Wil Besseling 300-1

Danny Lee 300-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 300-1

Nick Taylor 300-1

Kevin Chappell 300-1

M.J. Daffue 300-1

Andrew Putnam 400-1

Richard Mansell 400-1

Jinichiro Kozuma 400-1

Adam Schenk 400-1

Richard Bland 400-1

Tomoyasu Sugiyama 400-1

Taylor Montgomery 400-1

Yannik Paul 400-1

Rikuya Hoshino 400-1

Keita Nakajima 400-1

Marcel Schneider 400-1

Erik Barnes 400-1

Andrew Novak 400-1

Harry Hall 500-1

Bo Hoag 500-1

Jonas Blixt 500-1

Roger Sloan 500-1

Ben Silverman 500-1

Grayson Murray 500-1

Sam Bennett 500-1

Sebastian Soderberg 500-1

Brian Stuard 500-1

Hayden Buckley 500-1

David Lingmerth 500-1

Jim Furyk 500-1

Satoshi Kodaira 500-1

Callum Tarren 500-1

Travis Vick 500-1

Sam Stevens 500-1

Todd Sinnott 750-1

Chan Kim 750-1

Stewart Hagestad 750-1

Jediah Morgan 750-1

Austin Greaser 750-1

Chase Seiffert 750-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 750-1

Sean Jacklin 750-1

Fred Biondi 750-1

Davis Shore 750-1

William Mouw 750-1

Daijiro Izumida 750-1

James Piot 750-1

Adrien Dumont de Cahssart 750-1

Keith Greene 1000-1

Isaiah Salinda 1000-1

Jesse Mueller 1000-1

Chris Gotterup 1000-1

Ryan Gerard 1000-1

Ben Lorenz 1000-1

Luke Gannon 1000-1

Brady Calkins 1000-1

Nick Dunlap 1000-1

Maxwell Moldovan 1000-1

Chris Naegel 1000-1

Charles Reiter 1000-1

Matt Mccarty 1000-1

Laird Shepherd 1000-1

Andrew Beckler 1000-1

Fran Quinn 1000-1

Brandon Matthews 1000-1

Caleb Manuel 1000-1