Past champions Si Woo Kim and Jon Rahm are among the PGA Tour golfers in a stacked field set to tee off Thursday in the 2023 The American Express. The tournament features a pro-am and a 54-hole cut, with PGA Tour players competing alongside celebrities and CEO's. That means long rounds, but the three courses in La Quinta, Calif. also should yield low scores. Sunday's final round will be played on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West. Five of the world's top 10 golfers are scheduled to compete – No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, fourth-ranked Patrick Cantlay, No. 5 Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele (sixth) and Will Zalatoris (seventh). Rahm won this event in 2018, and 2021 winner Kim comes off a Sony Open victory last week.

The latest 2023 The American Express odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Rahm as the 11-2 favorite, while Kim is listed well back at 29-1. Cantlay (19-2), Scheffler (11-1) and Tony Finau (15-1) are among the other top contenders in The American Express 2023 field, according to Caesars. Schauffele (19-1), Zalatoris (19-1) and Tom Kim also are among more than a half-dozen golfers priced shorter than 20-1. Before you lock in any 2023 American Express picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. He just missed a massive 130-1 score last week when Hayden Buckley finished second at the Sony Open. He nailed the Houston Open, backing Tony Finau to win at 25-1, and is up almost seven units on his plays overall, a profit of nearly $700 for $100 bettors.

McDonald also has been on the money on his matchup plays and cashed in huge on Brendan Steele (80-1) as the first-round leader at the Zozo Championship. The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outright plays, including hitting Hudson Swafford (250-1) at last year's The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.

Now, McDonald has studied the 2023 The American Express field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McDonald's PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 The American Express expert picks

McDonald says there are just too many problems to back Schauffele, so he is fading the Olympic gold medalist this week. "Schauffele is an easy pass when up against other big names at the top of the odds board," the expert says. The 29-year-old seems to be healthy again after pulling out of the Sentry two weeks ago. But Schauffele has been having a lot of trouble putting it close from the middle distances he'll face in La Quinta. He was 185th in proximity to the hole from 150-175 yards last season, and it's unlikely he'll make enough long putts to contend.

On the other hand, Scheffler has come a long way since his T-25 finish in the Coachella Valley last year. He has his first four career victories since then, including the Masters. He looks to be starting the new season on a mission to reclaim the No. 1 ranking. The 26-year-old has finished in the top 10 in four straight tournaments, including a runner-up at the Hero World Challenge. He also can pile up birdies in bunches, as he ranked second on tour last season in averaging 4.6 per round, and was fourth in scoring average (69.3). He was third in his event debut in 2020. You can see who he is backing this week at The American Express 2023 at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 The American Express golf picks

Before this week's PGA Tour event, McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2023 The American Express. His outright plays feature three major longshots who come in at more than 60-1. One of these players had an excellent finish his last time in Palm Springs and has been in solid form. You can find out who it is, and see the rest of McDonald's American Express picks, predictions, and best bets at SportsLine.

So which 2023 American Express picks should you target? Which overlooked golfer could pull off a victory that would pay off at more than 60-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for The American Express 2023, all from the expert who is up almost $700 on his PGA Tour picks this season, and find out.

2023 American Express odds, field, top contenders

See full The American Express 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm +550

Patrick Cantlay +950

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Tony Finau +1500

Xander Schauffele +1900

Will Zalatoris +1900

Tom Kim +2000

Sungjae Im +2100

Cameron Young +2100

Sam Burns +2900

Si Woo Kim +2900

Brian Harman +3400

Aaron Wise +4200

Tom Hoge +4200

Taylor Montgomery +4500

Cameron Davis +4800

J.T. Poston +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Andrew Putnam +5500

K.H. Lee +6500

Rickie Fowler +6500

Jason Day +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Joel Dahmen +8000

Harris English +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Taylor Pendrith +8500

Justin Rose +8500

Patrick Rodgers +9500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9500

Davis Riley +9500

Thomas Detry +9500

Denny McCarthy +9500

Keith Mitchell +10000

Will Gordon +10000

David Lipsky +10000

Sebastian Munoz +11000

Brendan Steele +11000

Martin Laird +12000

Brendon Todd +12000

Luke List +12000

Dean Burmester +12000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Ben Griffin +12000

Stephan Jaeger +12000

Alex Smalley +12000

Aaron Rai +14000

Russell Knox +14000

Lee Hodges +14000

Jhonattan Vegas +16000

Nick Taylor +16000

Greyson Sigg +16000

Taylor Moore +16000

Patton Kizzire +16000

Sam Ryder +16000

Mark Hubbard +16000

Danny Willett +16000

Nate Lashley +16000

Robby Shelton +17000

S.H. Kim +17000

Justin Suh +17000

Kevin Yu +17000

Byeong Hun An +17000

Ben Taylor +17000

Troy Merritt +19000

Stewart Cink +19000

Callum Tarren +19000

Matthew NeSmith +19000

Erik Van Rooyen +21000

Satoshi Kodaira +21000

Adam Long +21000

Charley Hoffman +21000

David Lingmerth +21000