Past champions Si Woo Kim and Jon Rahm are among the PGA Tour golfers in a stacked field set to tee off Thursday in the 2023 The American Express. The tournament features a pro-am and a 54-hole cut, with PGA Tour players competing alongside celebrities and CEO's. That means long rounds, but the three courses in La Quinta, Calif. also should yield low scores. Sunday's final round will be played on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West. Five of the world's top 10 golfers are scheduled to compete – No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, fourth-ranked Patrick Cantlay, No. 5 Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele (sixth) and Will Zalatoris (seventh). Rahm won this event in 2018, and 2021 winner Kim comes off a Sony Open victory last week.
The latest 2023 The American Express odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Rahm as the 11-2 favorite, while Kim is listed well back at 29-1. Cantlay (19-2), Scheffler (11-1) and Tony Finau (15-1) are among the other top contenders in The American Express 2023 field, according to Caesars. Schauffele (19-1), Zalatoris (19-1) and Tom Kim also are among more than a half-dozen golfers priced shorter than 20-1. Before you lock in any 2023 American Express picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.
McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. He just missed a massive 130-1 score last week when Hayden Buckley finished second at the Sony Open. He nailed the Houston Open, backing Tony Finau to win at 25-1, and is up almost seven units on his plays overall, a profit of nearly $700 for $100 bettors.
McDonald also has been on the money on his matchup plays and cashed in huge on Brendan Steele (80-1) as the first-round leader at the Zozo Championship. The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outright plays, including hitting Hudson Swafford (250-1) at last year's The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.
Now, McDonald has studied the 2023 The American Express field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McDonald's PGA picks and analysis.
Top 2023 The American Express expert picks
McDonald says there are just too many problems to back Schauffele, so he is fading the Olympic gold medalist this week. "Schauffele is an easy pass when up against other big names at the top of the odds board," the expert says. The 29-year-old seems to be healthy again after pulling out of the Sentry two weeks ago. But Schauffele has been having a lot of trouble putting it close from the middle distances he'll face in La Quinta. He was 185th in proximity to the hole from 150-175 yards last season, and it's unlikely he'll make enough long putts to contend.
On the other hand, Scheffler has come a long way since his T-25 finish in the Coachella Valley last year. He has his first four career victories since then, including the Masters. He looks to be starting the new season on a mission to reclaim the No. 1 ranking. The 26-year-old has finished in the top 10 in four straight tournaments, including a runner-up at the Hero World Challenge. He also can pile up birdies in bunches, as he ranked second on tour last season in averaging 4.6 per round, and was fourth in scoring average (69.3). He was third in his event debut in 2020. You can see who he is backing this week at The American Express 2023 at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 The American Express golf picks
Before this week's PGA Tour event, McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2023 The American Express. His outright plays feature three major longshots who come in at more than 60-1. One of these players had an excellent finish his last time in Palm Springs and has been in solid form. You can find out who it is, and see the rest of McDonald's American Express picks, predictions, and best bets at SportsLine.
So which 2023 American Express picks should you target? Which overlooked golfer could pull off a victory that would pay off at more than 60-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for The American Express 2023, all from the expert who is up almost $700 on his PGA Tour picks this season, and find out.
2023 American Express odds, field, top contenders
See full The American Express 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Jon Rahm +550
Patrick Cantlay +950
Scottie Scheffler +1100
Tony Finau +1500
Xander Schauffele +1900
Will Zalatoris +1900
Tom Kim +2000
Sungjae Im +2100
Cameron Young +2100
Sam Burns +2900
Si Woo Kim +2900
Brian Harman +3400
Aaron Wise +4200
Tom Hoge +4200
Taylor Montgomery +4500
Cameron Davis +4800
J.T. Poston +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Adam Hadwin +5000
Andrew Putnam +5500
K.H. Lee +6500
Rickie Fowler +6500
Jason Day +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Joel Dahmen +8000
Harris English +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Taylor Pendrith +8500
Justin Rose +8500
Patrick Rodgers +9500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9500
Davis Riley +9500
Thomas Detry +9500
Denny McCarthy +9500
Keith Mitchell +10000
Will Gordon +10000
David Lipsky +10000
Sebastian Munoz +11000
Brendan Steele +11000
Martin Laird +12000
Brendon Todd +12000
Luke List +12000
Dean Burmester +12000
Emiliano Grillo +12000
Ben Griffin +12000
Stephan Jaeger +12000
Alex Smalley +12000
Aaron Rai +14000
Russell Knox +14000
Lee Hodges +14000
Jhonattan Vegas +16000
Nick Taylor +16000
Greyson Sigg +16000
Taylor Moore +16000
Patton Kizzire +16000
Sam Ryder +16000
Mark Hubbard +16000
Danny Willett +16000
Nate Lashley +16000
Robby Shelton +17000
S.H. Kim +17000
Justin Suh +17000
Kevin Yu +17000
Byeong Hun An +17000
Ben Taylor +17000
Troy Merritt +19000
Stewart Cink +19000
Callum Tarren +19000
Matthew NeSmith +19000
Erik Van Rooyen +21000
Satoshi Kodaira +21000
Adam Long +21000
Charley Hoffman +21000
David Lingmerth +21000