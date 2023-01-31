The PGA Tour heads north from San Diego to the Monterey Peninsula in California for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. Welcoming some of the biggest names not only in the game of golf but also the world of entertainment, competitors will team up with celebrities such as Jake Owen, Gareth Bale, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and more.

With so much foot traffic expected, three golf courses will be used. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hills and the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club will play host with Pebble Beach being featured twice including during the final round after the 54-hole cut.

Headlining the action is world No. 16 Jordan Spieth, who has dominated at Pebble Beach throughout his career. Winning in 2017, the Texan may most be remembered for hitting an iron shot just steps from the cliffs on the eighth hole at this tournament a season ago. Ultimately falling short to Tom Hoge, Spieth will look to exact revenge and continue his strong play at Pebble Beach.

Joining Spieth and Hoge are Europeans Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Seamus Power. Hovland has a history of his own at Pebble Beach, claiming a U.S. Amateur victory at this site in 2018. He will hope the good vibes continue; despite racking up victories around the world, Hovland has remained winless on the PGA Tour since November 2021.

Event information

Event: 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am | Dates: Feb. 2-5

Location: Pebble Beach Golf Links -- Pebble Beach, California

Par: 72 | Yardage: 6,972 | Purse: $9,000,000

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field, odds

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Matt Fitzpatrick (10-1)

Jordan Spieth (11-1): Last time we saw Spieth, he was busy going from first place to missing the cut at the Sony Open. He returns to action at a comfortable spot as he has played at Pebble Beach every season since 2013. During this span, not only does he have a victory to his name, but he's never missed the cut and boasts five top-10 finishes including a second-place finish in 2022 and a T3 in 2021. Spieth remains an enigma and could just as easily win as much as he could miss the cut, but given his history at this venue, you have to imagine the former could be in the cards this week.

Maverick McNealy (18-1): Growing up playing Pebble Beach, McNealy is always worthy of consideration in his backyard. Among the best handful of players on the PGA Tour still without a victory, the Stanford product's closet call came here in 2021 when he finished solo second to Daniel Berger. While he can struggle from tee to green, McNealy more than makes up for it on the greens. Over the last six months, he ranks first in strokes gained putting, second in scrambling and third in birdies or better among those in the field.

Keith Mitchell (28-1)

Justin Rose (35-1): It has been a quietly encouraging start to 2023 for the former world No. 1. Capturing a T26 finish at The American Express, Rose backed it up at Torrey Pines with a T18 effort. Looking to extend this quality in California, the Englishman returns to Pebble Beach for the fifth time in his career. He finished T6 in the 2016 edition of this tournament and T3 at the 2019 U.S. Open, displaying a level of comfort few have on such an intimate property.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks



Matthew Fitzpatrick Winner (10-1): The U.S. Open champion remains stuck on just one victory on the PGA Tour, and while it was of large importance, I expect this number to increase in the near future. His new-found distance won't be to his advantage at Pebble Beach, but Fitzpatrick should still thrive in his fifth appearance. Finishing T12 at the 2019 U.S. Open and T6 last season, Fitzpatrick arrives as a completely different player. Ranking seventh in strokes gained off the tee and 10th in strokes gained putting over the last six months, if the wedges choose to cooperate, Fitzpatrick should snag his second Tour victory.

Ben Griffin Contender (50-1): Statistically, there may be no one in this field playing better than Griffin. Since the start of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, the 26-year-old ranks first in birdies or better, fourth in strokes gained approach and 10th in proximity from 100-125 yards. With finishes of T12 at the Sony Open, T16 at the Houston Open and T3 at the Bermuda Championship during this span, Griffin should acquit himself nicely in his debut appearance at Pebble Beach.

Robby Shelton Sleeper (70-1): The former standout at Alabama made his way back to the PGA Tour after winning twice last summer on the Korn Ferry Tour. Capturing a T10 finish at the RSM Classic to end his 2022, Shelton continued his resurgence with a T6 result two weeks ago in another pro-am at The American Express. He can get wayward off the tee every now and then, but without the need to consistently hit driver at Pebble Beach, the rest of Shelton's game could carry him to the first page of the leaderboard as he ranks seventh in strokes gained approach and third in strokes gained around the green over the last six months.

Who will win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard and best bets, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors and is up over $8,600 since june 2020.