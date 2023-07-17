There are only three tournaments remaining before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin, putting pressure on the 2023 Barracuda Championship field this week. Keith Mitchell, who is the world's highest-ranked golfer in the field, has notched four top-10s this season. He is an 18-1 co-favorite with Stephan Jaeger in the 2023 Barracuda Championship odds, sitting ahead of Vincent Norrman (25-1) and Patrick Rodgers (25-1). Which golfers should you include in your 2023 Barracuda Championship bets?

This is the only Modified Stableford event on the calendar, with the scoring format featuring eight points for an albatross, five points for an eagle and two points for a birdie. Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will play host to the tournament for the fourth year, set at over 6,000 feet above sea level. Before locking in your 2023 Barracuda Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Barracuda Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Barracuda Championship 2023: Sam Bennett, who made a run at the Masters in April and is one of the top favorites this week, stumbles and fails to crack the top 10. He burst onto the scene as an amateur, shooting a 4-under-par opening round at the Masters in April, carding the first bogey-free round by an amateur in 30 years. Bennett also became the first amateur to be in the top 10 after three rounds at Augusta National since 1964.

However, he has not finished better than T20 at his five PGA tournaments since then, including a missed cut at the Travelers Championship. Bennett turned professional in May following the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship. He still lacks experience on the PGA Tour, so the model is not interested in backing him as one of the top favorites this week.

Another surprise: Beau Hossler, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hossler has already posted eight top-25 finishes this season, including a T10 at the Mexico Open in April.

He bounced back from a pair of missed cuts with a T26 at the John Deere Classic last week, finishing at 12-under-par. Hossler is just outside the top 25 on the PGA Tour in one-putt percentage, giving him the tools needed to put up a big score with this week's Modified Stableford scoring format. The 28-year-old is among the model's favorite bets this week, especially due to the weak field caused by the Open Championship. See who else to pick here.

2023 Barracuda Championship odds, field

