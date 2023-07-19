With the top golfers in the world teeing it up at the final major championship of the year, there is an opportunity for some younger players to make their mark at the 2023 Barracuda Championship this week. Rico Hoey, who has secured his first PGA Tour card for 2024 after posting four top-three finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour, will make his second career PGA Tour start at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood). Hoey is a 50-1 longshot in the 2023 Barracuda Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The co-sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour is the only modified stableford event on the schedule, featuring a modified scoring format.
Golfers will be awarded eight points for an albatross, five points for an eagle and two points for a birdie.
Top 2023 Barracuda Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Barracuda Championship 2023: Sam Bennett, who made a run at the Masters in April and is one of the top favorites this week, stumbles and fails to crack the top 10. He burst onto the scene as an amateur, shooting a 4-under-par opening round at the Masters in April, carding the first bogey-free round by an amateur in 30 years. Bennett also became the first amateur to be in the top 10 after three rounds at Augusta National since 1964.
However, he has not finished better than T20 at his five PGA tournaments since then, including a missed cut at the Travelers Championship. Bennett turned professional in May following the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship. He still lacks experience on the PGA Tour, so the model is not interested in backing him as one of the top favorites this week.
Another surprise: Nick Hardy, a 45-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hardy was in a slump earlier this year, missing the cut at five straight tournaments from the middle of February to the middle of March.
He has bounced back with some impressive results since then, including a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April. Hardy finished T20 at the U.S. Open in June and T21 at the John Deere Classic in his last event, so he has momentum heading into Thursday's opening round. This is one of the weaker fields that he has faced this season, making him an attractive longshot wager. See who else to pick here.
2023 Barracuda Championship odds, field
