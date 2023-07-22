The final major of this thrilling 2023 golf season continues Saturday with The Open Championship, the 151st playing of the R&A's famed tournament, starting early and running into the late afternoon. Royal Liverpool hosts for the first time in nine years as the Claret Jug returns to Hoylake, England, for the 13th time overall with a loaded field set to continue scrapping for the chance to hoist it Sunday.

While all eyes have been on Rory McIlroy for the second straight year, he and the rest of the field are cranking their necks looking up at Brian Harman, who shot a sterling 65 on Friday to sit 10 under and well atop the leaderboard after his first 36 holes. While the five-stroke gap between him and 18-hole co-leader Tommy Fleetwood is significant, the 36-year-old Harman has yet to win a PGA Tour event since 2017 and will have plenty of work to do over the weekend.

Back to McIlroy. The Northern Irishman has been playing some of the best golf of his career lately, and he's coming off a win at the Scottish Open last week that could serve as a prelude to him capturing his first major championship in nine years. McIlroy ended atop the leaderboard the last time Royal Liverpool hosted the Open in 2014, and he remains in striking distance entering the weekend. The competition remains stiff, though, with Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young and U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark all inside the top 15 on the leaderboard.

While attending The Open Championship is undoubtedly a memorable experience, simply being able to watch golf on one of the game's grandest stages each year is an incredible treat. CBSSports.com is thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of The Open all week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of The Open as possible between now and Sunday. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the final major of 2023, and check out a full slate of Open tee times for Round 3 on Saturday.

All times Eastern

2023 Open Championship TV schedule

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 22

Round 3 start time: 3:55 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 5-7 a.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 23

Round 4 start time: TBA

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)