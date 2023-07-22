Brian Harman's steady play has stolen the show through three days at the 2023 Open Championship. The American heads into the final round at Royal Liverpool sitting 12 under for the tournament and five shots clear of his closest pursuer. Harman is aiming to become the the fourth first-time major winner to be named Champion Golfer of the Year since 2018.
The 36-year-old will begin his march towards immortality at 9:15 a.m. ET alongside 2022 Open runner-up Cameron Young. The reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year will look to shock the world and make up five strokes over the final 18 en route to his first major at Hoylake. World No. 3 Jon Rahm will be featured in the penultimate group next to Viktor Hovland at 9:05 a.m. The two possess the firepower to track down Harman, but it may prove to be too little too late.
Let's take a look at the entire slate of tee times and pairings for Sunday's final round.
2023 Open tee times, Round 4 pairings
All times Eastern
- 2:45 a.m. — Christo Lamprecht, Danny Willett
- 2:55 a.m. — Scott Stallings, Zack Fischer
- 3:05 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Andrew Putnam
- 3:15 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Robert MacIntyre
- 3:25 a.m. — Adrian Otaegui, Adrian Meronk
- 3:35 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 3:45 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler
- 3:55 a.m. — Thirston Lawrence, Marcel Siem
- 4:10 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Richie Ramsay
- 4:20 a.m. — Victor Perez, Adam Scott
- 4:30 a.m. — Matthew Southgate, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 4:40 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Hurly Long
- 4:50 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, David Lingmerth
- 5:00 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Alex Noren
- 5:10 a.m. — Abraham Ancer, Oliver Wilson
- 5:20 a.m. — Thomas Pieters, Joost Luiten
- 5:35 a.m. — Jordan Smith, Rikuya Hoshino
- 5:45 a.m. — Sami Valimaki, Ryan Fox
- 5:55 a.m. — Brendon Todd, J.T. Poston
- 6:05 a.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Michael Stewart
- 6:15 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson
- 6:25 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Richard Bland
- 6:35 a.m. — Alexander Bjork, Byeong Hun An
- 6:45 a.m. — Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton
- 7:00 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith
- 7:10 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
- 7:20 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee
- 7:30 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Max Homa
- 7:40 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Romain Langasque
- 7:50 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 8:00 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Emiliano Grillo
- 8:10 a.m. — Matthew Jordan, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8:25 a.m. — Tom Kim, Thomas Detry
- 8:35 a.m. — Shubhankar Sharma, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 8:45 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka
- 8:55 a.m. — Jason Day, Antoine Rozner
- 9:05 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm
- 9:15 a.m. — Cameron Young, Brian Harman