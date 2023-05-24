The fairytale story of club pro Michael Block may just be beginning. The feel-good story of last weekend's PGA Championship was undoubtedly Block sinking a hole-in-one on hole No. 15 on Sunday as he shocked the PGA and finished tied for 15th. The world of golf has taken notice and Block received a sponsor exemption to play in the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. Block is listed at $6,900 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel, but is he worth rostering for your PGA DFS lineups?

Block will have the world's attention from his first shot on Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Some top golfers are skipping this tournament a week after the PGA Championship, but popular PGA DFS picks like Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau will compete at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge is Scottie Scheffler at $11,500 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel. Scheffler finished tied for second at the PGA Championship last week, and has five top-five finishes in his last seven tournaments, which includes a win at the Players Championship on March 12.

The No. 1 golfer in the world comes with a hefty price tag, but his consistency has proven he's worth it. He's finished 11th or better in his last seven tournaments and is seemingly always in the championship picture on Sunday. The 26-year-old has finished in the top 10 in more than 71% of his events this season (10 of 14) with two victories. He is second in the FedEx Cup standings and leads all golfers on the tour in strokes gained (2.490). Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Max Homa at $10,100 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. Homa enters this week's event as one of the best putters on tour, which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

Homa currently ranks fourth in putting average (1.694), fifth in strokes gained: putting (0.709), seventh in one-putt percentage (44.67%) and ninth in putts per round (27.96). Homa is also accurate with his approach shots, ranking 15th in strokes gained: approach to green (.678). His ability to consistently drain putts has allowed Homa to average 4.40 birdies per round, the sixth-best mark on the PGA Tour. Plus, he's recorded two wins and seven top-10 finishes this season, making him a solid building block for your PGA DFS strategy. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge DFS lineups

