The DP World Tour season comes to an end this week with the 2023 DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course in Dubai. The top 50 players from the Race to Dubai standings will once again take to this par 72 with one eye on a massive payday that could be theirs come Sunday.

Rory McIlroy has already wrapped up the Race to Dubai crown thanks to regular-season performance. Highlighted by a come-from-behind victory at the 2023 Scottish Open, the Northern Irishman has claimed his fifth season-long title on the European circuit. No matter the case, the heavy hitters have arrived and look to put their finishing touches on the calendar year.

Race to Dubai No. 2 Jon Rahm makes his first start since the 2023 Ryder Cup, as does FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland. Englishmen Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood all hope to continue their fine form. Fleetwood comes in following a nice start at the Nedbank Challenge, while Fitzpatrick won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship his last time out in early October.

These stars have their pick of the litter when it comes to where they wish to play in the world. Adrian Meronk hopes for the same as PGA Tour cards will be granted to the top 10 players in the rankings who do not already have their PGA Tour cards for 2024. The top player among these 10 will be fully exempt and adds an extra layer of drama among the likes of Adrian Meronk, Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre and Victor Perez.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

Live TV coverage: 2-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 2-8 a.m. on Peacock

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 11:30 p.m. Thursday

Live TV coverage: 2-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 2-8 a.m. on Peacock

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 11:30 p.m. Friday

Live TV coverage: 2-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 2-8 a.m. on Peacock

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 11 p.m. Saturday

Live TV coverage: 1:30 - 7:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 1:30 - 7:30 a.m. on Peacock