The 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia will look to continue his ascent when he tees off in the 2023 Fortinet Championship beginning Thursday at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif. A golf prodigy who turned pro at age 17, Bhatia earned his first PGA Tour victory two starts ago when he won the Barracuda Championship in a playoff. He also had four top-10 finishes in his 19 events during the 2022-23 regular season. This week, Bhatia is a +4500 longshot in the latest 2023 Fortinet Championship odds.

Max Homa, who has won the Fortinet Championship the last two years, is the tournament favorite at +750. Justin Thomas (+1400), Sahith Theegala (+1800), Stephan Jaeger (+2000, and Cam Davis (+2500) round out the top five choices in the Fortinet Championship 2023 field. Before locking in any 2023 Fortinet Championship picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour. Since July, McDonald has gone 11-6-1 with his head-to-head picks, including an 8-1 record over the last three weeks of last season. He also nailed Russell Henley to be the first-round leader in the Wyndham Championship at 40-1 odds.

Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2023 Fortinet Championship field and locked in his best bets. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Fortinet Championship expert picks

One surprise: McDonald is taking a stand against Homa, the two-time defending Fortinet champion. The 32-year-old from California is trying to win the Fortinet Championship for the third straight year. No player has won the same PGA Tour event three years in a row since Steve Stricker pulled off the feat at the John Deere Classic in 2009-11.

While Homa has had success on the North Course at Silverado, he also has struggled there. Prior to 2021, he had played four times at Silverado, with his best showing being a 39th-place finish. In 2016, he missed the cut, shooting 80-72. See whom else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Fortinet Championship picks

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Fortinet Championship and is backing several longshots, including one who is priced higher than 60-1. This player "has had prior success at this golf course" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see McDonald's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 Fortinet Championship, and which player in the Fortinet Championship 2023 field could bring a huge payday at more than 60-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for Fortinet Championship 2023, all from the expert who is 8-1 with his last nine head-to-head picks and nailed Russell Henley to be the first-round leader in the Wyndham Championship at 40-1 odds.

2023 Fortinet Championship odds, field

See McDonald's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Max Homa +750

Justin Thomas +1200

Sahith Theegala +1800

Cam Davis +2000

Stephan Jaeger +2000

Beau Hossler +2800

Eric Cole +3500

J.J. Spaun +3500

Lucas Herbert +4000

Andrew Putnam +4000

Brendon Todd +4500

Akshay Bhatia +4500

Alex Noren +5000

Justin Suh +5000

Matt Kuchar +5500

Chez Reavie +5500

Webb Simpson +5500

Nick Hardy +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Davis Thompson +6000

Taylor Montgomery +6000

Mark Hubbard +6000

Garrick Higgo +6500

Sam Stevens +6500

Peter Kuest +6500

Sam Ryder +6500

Kevin Streelman +6500

Chesson Hadley +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Cameron Champ +7000

Austin Eckroat +7000

Luke List +8000

Mackenzie Hughes +8000

Dylan Wu +8000

MJ Daue +8000

Taylor Pendrith +8000

C.T. Pan +9000

K.H. Lee +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Stewart Cink +9000

Greyson Sigg +9000

Nate Lashley +9000

S.H. Kim +9000

Erik van Rooyen +9000

Ryan Palmer +9000

Charley Homan +10000

Hayden Springer +10000

David Lipsky +10000

Callum Tarren +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Matt NeSmith +12500

Ryan Gerard +12500

Tyler Duncan +12500

Will Gordon +12500

Ben Martin +12500

Chad Ramey +12500

Troy Merritt +15000

Scott Stallings +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Lanto Griffin +15000

Carson Young +15000

Harry Hall +15000

Doc Redman +15000

Justin Lower +15000

Martin Laird +15000

Aaron Baddeley +17500

Scott Piercy +17500

Zecheng Dou +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Vince Whaley +20000

Adam Long +20000

Joel Dahmen +20000

S.Y. Noh +20000

Zach Johnson +20000

Patton Kizzire +22500

Austin Smotherman +22500

Jimmy Walker +22500

Ryan Moore +22500

James Hahn +22500

Kevin Tway +22500

Carl Yuan +22500

Zac Blair +22500

Preston Summerhays +22500

Devon Bling +22500

Robby Shelton +25000

Trevor Cone +27500

Tano Goya +27500

Cameron Percy +27500

Kevin Roy +30000

Russell Knox +30000

Robert Streb +30000

Brice Garnett +30000

Kramer Hickok +30000

Harry Higgs +35000

Kevin Chappell +35000

Ryan Armour +40000

Augusto Nunez +40000

Kevin Kisner +40000

Henrik Norlander +40000

Brent Grant +40000

Nico Echavarria +40000

Jonathan Byrd +40000

Scott Harrington +40000

Jason Dufner +40000

Richy Werenski +40000

Cody Gribble +40000

Harrison Endycott +40000

Chris Stroud +50000

Sean O'Hair +50000

Austin Cook +50000

Chase Sienkiewicz +50000

Ben Taylor +50000

Kelly Kraft +50000

Wesley Bryan +50000

Satoshi Kodaira +50000

Yuxin Lin +50000

Fred Biondi +75000

Sung Kang +75000

Trevor Werbylo +75000

Kyle Westmoreland +75000

Hank Lebioda +75000

Tyson Alexander +75000

Dylan Frittelli +75000

William McGirt +75000

Paul Haley II +100000

Greg Chalmers +100000

Brian Stuard +100000

Michael Gligic +100000

Martin Trainer +100000

Geo Ogilvy +100000

Sangmoon Bae +100000

Max McGreevy +100000

Scott Brown +100000

Matthias Schwab +100000

D.J. Trahan +100000

Brian Gay +100000

Brandon Matthews +100000

Jim Herman +150000

Tommy Gainey +200000

J.B. Holmes +200000

Nick Watney +250000

Derek Ernst +250000

Andrew Landry +250000

Ted Potter, Jr. +250000

Ben Crane +250000

Derek Lamely +250000

Ricky Barnes +250000

Morgan Deneen +500000

Kyle Stanley +500000

Tom Johnson +500000

Kevin Stadler +500000

Arjun Atwal +500000

D.A. Points +500000