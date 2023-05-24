After holding just three tournaments prior the 2023 Masters, LIV Golf reaches the meat of its schedule with 2023 LIV Golf DC being this week's entree. LIV Golf's trip to Trump National DC in Potomac Falls, Virginia, will mark the fifth event since the end of April for major championship participants such as 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and six-time major champion Phil Mickelson. It will also be the last time these players tee it up in competition before the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club in June.

Koepka serves as the headliner outside the nation's capital after the 33-year-old captured his fifth major title last week at Oak Hill Country Club. Cementing his name into golf immortality, Koepka will now attempt to become the first man to capture three victories on the LIV Golf circuit.

While Koepka's reemergence on golf's grandest stage is a sight for sore eyes, he is not alone in his return to form. After shooting out to an early lead, a reinvented DeChambeau ultimately settled for a T4 result at Oak Hill — his first top-five finish since the 2021 BMW Championship outside Baltimore, Maryland.

"It validates everything we've said from the beginning," DeChambeau said after finishing T4 at the PGA Championship. "We're competing at the highest level. And we have the ability to win major championships. I really hope people can see the light now that we're trying to provide golf something new and fresh. At the end of the day, both sides are going to have to come together at some point. It's for the good of the game."

Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith finished in a flurry at Oak Hill with a 5-under 65 and looks keen to avenge a playoff loss his last time out on LIV Golf. Falling to Dustin Johnson at LIV Golf Tulsa, the Australian continues to find form after a slow start to his year. Like Koepka, Johnson will go for his third victory on the circuit, as will Talor Gooch, who won back-to-back events at LIV Golf Adelaide and LIV Golf Singapore.

How to watch LIV Golf DC

Event: LIV Golf DC | May 26-28

Purse: $25 million ($20 million individual, $5 million team)

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Trump National DC — Potomac Falls, Virginia

Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App) | Saturday & Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

