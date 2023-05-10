LIV Golf returns stateside this week as players take on Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the LIV Golf Tulsa event. The sixth event of its sophomore campaign, LIV Golf Tulsa follows a successful international stint that included LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia and LIV Golf Singapore.
The star of the show during this stretch was none other than Talor Gooch. The Oklahoma State product headlines a large contingent of OSU alums in the field that includes Charles Howell III, Peter Uihlein and Matthew Wolff. After becoming the first player in LIV Golf history to win back-to-back events, Gooch sets his sights on a victory in his backyard.
The 31-year-old is keen on keeping this momentum rolling as he needs a strong showing at next week's PGA Championship to play his way into the U.S. Open in June after falling to world No. 63. Gooch is not the only member of LIV Golf who may already have one eye on Oak Hill Country Club.
LIV Golf Orlando winner Brooks Koepka looks primed to contend for his third Wanamaker Trophy. Finishing runner up to Jon Rahm at the 2023 Masters, Koepka confirmed his major championship form may be bubbling to the surface. Former major champions who may factor into the finish in Rochester, New York, include 4 Aces captain Dustin Johnson and his right-hand man Patrick Reed, who is fresh off a top-five finish at the Masters. Before they get to the PGA Championship, however, they must first get through this week's LIV Golf Tulsa.
How to watch LIV Golf Tulsa
Event: LIV Golf Tulsa | May 12-14
Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET
Location: Cedar Ridge Country Club — Tulsa, Oklahoma
Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App & LIV Golf Plus) | Saturday/Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)
LIV Golf Tulsa team standings
|Position
|Team Name
|Players
|Points
1
4 Aces
Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez
96
2
Torque
Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig
64
3
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra
62
4
RangeGoats
Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III
59
5
Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey
56
6
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace
52
7
Smash
Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Jason Kokrak
36
8
Ripper
Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Jediah Morgan
21
9
HyFlyers
Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, James Piot
19
10
Iron Heads
Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee
18
11
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger
8
12
Majesticks
Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield
4