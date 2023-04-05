Scottie Scheffler's unassuming menu at Tuesday's 2023 Masters champions dinner was reflective of his style, and the defending champ will hope he can run it back next year with a win at the 2023 Masters. The first major championship of the season will take place at Augusta National Golf Club starting Thursday, and Scheffler's title defense will begin at 1:36 p.m. ET during the later 2023 Masters tee times. The No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking will play with Max Homa and Sam Bennett the first two days and already won the WM Phoenix Open and Players Championship this year.

Scheffler is the 13-2 favorite in the 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy is No. 2 in the world and listed at 15-2 in the Masters odds 2023, while No. 3 Jon Rahm is the only other player with single-digit odds at 8-1. Before making any 2023 Masters picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf betting insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright market, first-round leader market and betting head-to-head matchups. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he has hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in nine of 11 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He is up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Top 2023 Masters expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is fading Xander Schauffele, even though he's notched two top-fives over his last four Masters starts. The No. 7 player in the Official World Golf Ranking missed the cut by three strokes at the 2022 Masters after rounds of 74 and 77, a driving force in Nejad leaving Schauffele out of his 2023 Masters bets.

Schauffele is just 38th in the 2023 FedEx Cup standings and has finished outside the top 30 in two of his last four starts entering the Masters 2023. His driver could set him back at Augusta, with Schauffele ranking 126th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off-the-tee (-.074) and hitting just 54.34% of fairways (156th on tour) so far during the 2022-23 season. See which golfers to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Masters golf picks

2023 Masters odds, field, top contenders

Scottie Scheffler 13-2

Rory McIlroy 15-2

Jon Rahm 8-1

Cameron Smith 14-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Justin Thomas 15-1

Will Zalatoris 16-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Max Homa 16-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Sam Burns 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Sungjae Im 28-1

Dustin Johnson 28-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Cameron Young 30-1

Brooks Koepka 30-1

Joohyung (Tom) Kim 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Shane Lowry 45-1

Keith Mitchell 50-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Tiger Woods 60-1

Tommy Fleetwood 60-1

Bryson DeChambeau 65-1

Justin Rose 70-1

Corey Conners 75-1

Louis Oosthuizen 75-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Sahith Theegala 80-1

Abraham Ancer 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Si-Woo Kim 90-1

Mito Pereira 90-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Chris Kirk 125-1

Min Woo Lee 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Tom Hoge 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Gary Woodland 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

K H Lee 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Keegan Bradley 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Brian Harman 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Alex Noren 175-1

Seamus Power 175-1

Harris English 175-1

Cameron Champ 175-1

Thomas Pieters 175-1

Charl Schwartzel 200-1

Jason Kokrak 200-1

Phil Mickelson 200-1

Kevin Kisner 200-1

Danny Willett 225-1

Adrian Meronk 225-1

J T Poston 225-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Taylor Moore 250-1

Francesco Molinari 250-1

Adam Svensson 300-1

Zach Johnson 350-1

Kazuki Higa 500-1

Fred Couples 1000-1

Bernhard Langer 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1500-1

Mike Weir 1500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2500-1

Sandy Lyle 5000-1