Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 Masters, which tees off Thursday. McIlroy, who's among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, has won 23 PGA Tour events in his career. However, McIlroy has finished 29th or worse in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. Who should you target with your 2023 Masters DFS picks?

Rahm, who is $10,800 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel, has finished on top of the leaderboard three times already this season. Can those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of Masters DFS players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the Masters 2023, you'll want to see the latest daily fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Masters and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top golf DFS picks for the Masters 2023.

Top 2023 Masters PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Masters 2023 is Jason Day at $8,700 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel. Day enters the Masters as one of the best putters on tour, which will make him a valuable PGA DFS asset.

Day ranks 15th in strokes gained putting (.613), 15th in total putting (114.6), 26th in putts per round (28.23) and 28th in one-putt percentage (42.93%). Day is also accurate with his approach shots, ranking 16th in greens in regulation percentage (69.82%). His ability to drain putts has allowed Day to average 4.34 birdies per round, the 15th-best mark on the PGA Tour. Plus, he's finished 10th or better in five of his last six starts, making him a solid building block for your PGA DFS strategy.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Tony Finau at $8,900 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel. Finau is a proven winner on the PGA Tour, securing his fifth title earlier this season at the Houston Open.

The 33-year-old American also has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at the Masters. Finau enters the first major of the year ranked inside the top 10 in a number of important statistical categories, including scoring average (68.97), birdie average (4.88), putting average (1.697) and greens in regulation percentage (70.59%). Plus, he's recorded three top-10 finishes at Augusta National and has yet to miss a cut. Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 Masters DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Masters? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete Masters DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.