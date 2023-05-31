Billy Horschel is the reigning champion, but Patrick Cantlay might be the man to beat this week at the 2023 Memorial Tournament. Cantlay has won the Memorial twice and finished in the top four two other times in the past five years. Jon Rahm might have something to say about it too, with one Memorial victory already to his name. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and major champs like Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas also should be in the mix. The loaded field leaves a lot of decisions for players making 2023 Memorial Tournament fantasy golf picks. Should the big names carry your Memorial Tournament 2023 fantasy golf lineups, and which sleepers can make a difference?

Cantlay (10-1) is just behind Scheffler (6-1) and Rahm (7-1) among the favorites in the latest 2023 Memorial Tournament golf odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Are the top names worth the high price to have them as anchors for your 2023 Memorial TournamentfFantasy golf lineups? Can a player along the lines of Charles Schwab champion Emiliano Grillo (100-1) or Horschel (125-1) pull off another surprise this year? Before locking in any 2023 Memorial Tournament fantasy golf picks or PGA Tour bets, make sure you check out the Memorial Tournament Fantasy golf rankings from fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses.

At last week's Charles Schwab Challenge, six of Holliman's top 10 picks finished 16th or better, and all three longshots made the cut, led by Justin Suh (+10000), who tied for 16th. The expert was on fire on his predictions for the PGA Championship. The top three finishers at Oak Hill were all among his top five picks. As for winner Brooks Koepka, Holliman said "he can beat anyone when stakes are high." He certainly proved that when he won by two strokes for his fifth major victory.

Holliman has been on a serious roll: He was all over Jason Day (+1800) as a top contender at the Byron Nelson before the Australian's first victory in more than five years. He also nailed Tony Finau (+850) as his top choice at the Mexico Open, and longshot play Eric Cole (+10000) posted a top-five finish.

The expert had Rahm (+750) at No. 1 before his Masters victory and backed Scheffler (+1000) to win the Players Championship. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Now, Holliman has ranked his top golfers for the 2023 Memorial Tournament.

Holliman knows Cantlay's course history is what puts him among the favorites, but he is backing the two-time champion based just as much on his current form. The 2021 FedEx Cup champ and PGA Tour Player of the Year last won at August's BMW Championship, but Holliman says "Cantlay is ready to win again." The 31-year-old's quest for a first major title got off to a rocky start at the PGA, but he rebounded to tie for ninth. That was his sixth top-10 finish since February, and he has five top-10's in his past six outings at Muirfield Village, including the 2020 Workday.

Meanwhile, McIlroy doesn't have the course history or recent form to make him a worthy target, especially at 12-1. Holliman is fading the four-time major champion, even though McIlroy tied for seventh at the PGA Championship. That was just the fourth top-25 finish for the Northern Irishman in nine tour events this season. He won October's CJ Cup, but the 34-year-old missed two cuts and barely cracked the top 50 in the three stroke-play events before his strong finish at Oak Hill. McIlroy has finishes of T-18, T-18, T-32 and a missed cut in his past four at Muirfield. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

How to set your 2023 Memorial Tournament golf rankings

