The PGA Tour heads south to Vallarta, Mexico this week for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. Masters champion Jon Rahm headlines the field and is listed as the +290 betting favorite in the latest Mexico Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the Mexico Open field include Tony Finau (17-2), Wyndham Clark (21-1), Gary Woodland (32-1), Nicolai Hojgaard (34-1), and Maverick Mcnealy (34-1). The total 2023 Mexico Open purse is $7.7 million, with $1.386 million going to the champion.

As the defending tournament champion and top ranked player in the world, Rahm will likely be a very popular PGA one and done pick this week. Is the 28-year-old Spaniard a must play this week at Vidanta? Or would it make more sense to go with a sleeper like Gary Woodland, Emiliano Grillo, or Luke List? Before locking in your 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has nailed plenty of One and Done picks, including Luke List at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure backed 48-1 long shot Taylor Pendrith in One and Done pools, and he came through for $271,100. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6 million. At the Genesis Invitational, he was all over Max Homa, who finished in second place and took home $2.18 million. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McClure took 35-1 longshot Jason Day, who finished in 10th place for $485,000. And at Valspar Championship, McClure's top OAD pick, Tommy Fleetwood, finished in third place.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2023 Mexico Open golf tournament, and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. You can only see McClure's Mexico Open at Vidanta one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Mexico Open One and Done picks

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week for the Mexico Open at Vidanta is 29-year-old Wyndham Clark. The No. 81 ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking comes in at 21-1 to win the tournament, but McClure believes he has tremendous upside this week against a soft field at Vidanta. Clark enters the Mexico Open with top-6 finished in three of his last four events.

The former Oregon standout is strong in several key metrics. He ranks 27th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green (0.830), 28th in total strokes gained (0.948), and 37nd in strokes gained on approach (0.450). With the lack of elite talent in the Mexico Open field, it's very possible that Clark will fly under the radar in one and done pools this week offering huge value. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2023 Mexico Open one and done picks that is listed at 48-1 in the latest PGA golf odds. This player has been red-hot dating back to 2022, but consistently flies under the radar and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's Mexico Open at Vidanta One and Done picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 Mexico Open? And which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Mexico Open 2023 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.