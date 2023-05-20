The beauty of May surrounds Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, this week as the PGA Championship returns to town for the first time in a decade. Play opened at the second major championship of the 2023 golf season with players looking to set a tone for the remainder of the campaign. None more so than Jon Rahm, who seeks to become the first golfer since 2015 to win the first two major championships of the season.

While this year's 105th affair features a loaded field, it has not been as smooth as organizers would have hoped with a weather delay Thursday and significant rain pouring late Friday. Still, all 36 holes are in the books with Moving Day ahead Saturday.

Rahm entered alongside the prior year's green jacket winner, Scottie Scheffler, as the clear tournament favorites. Both are seeking their first Wanamaker Trophy as they aim to complete another leg of their respective career grand slams. While Rahm is decently far back, Scheffler is a co-leader alongside Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners. Among the other massive names near the top of the leaderboard are Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy.

While attending the PGA Championship can be a ton of fun, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year.

CBS Sports golf anchor Jim Nantz will call the weekend action for the 33rd consecutive year while hosting coverage from the super tower alongside lead analyst Trevor Immelman. Also at Oak Hill for CBS Sports are Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, Dottie Pepper, Colt Knost and Mark Immelman with Amanda Renner reporting and conducting interviews.

The 105th PGA Championship is the 33rd consecutive (and 40th overall) broadcast by CBS Sports, which this year will deploy roughly 120 cameras and 150 microphones throughout the course to capture all the sights and sounds. Live drone coverage, over a dozen robotic cameras (including a 360-degree, 4K camera), fly cam and augmented reality technology, Toptracer, SwingVision and more will be used to enhance coverage of the year's second major. (Also keep your eyes and ears open for a new PGA Championship graphics package and theme music.)

All times Eastern

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 20

Round 3 start time: 8:10 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8-10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes -- Noon

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App*~

*Paramount+ Premium login required to watch CBS simulcast | ~TV provider authentication required

Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 encore: Sunday at 6 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 21

Round 4 start time: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- Noon to 7 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App*~

*Paramount+ Premium login required to watch CBS simulcast | ~TV provider authentication required

Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

