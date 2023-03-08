Building the perfect PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 Players Championship will certainly be a difficult task. With golfers like Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa in the PGA DFS player pool, it's hard to determine which one to include in your 2023 Players Championship PGA DFS lineups. Rahm has been on absolute tear this season, securing three wins and six top-10 finishes already. However, the No. 1 ranked player is coming off a T-39 finish at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Top 2023 Players Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Players Championship 2023 is Jason Day at $8,000 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel.

In order to score well at TPC Sawgrass, players will need to consistently drain putts and few do it better than Day. In fact, the 35-year-old enters this week's event ranked inside the top-25 in strokes gained: putting (.698), total putting (120.5) and one-putt percentage (42.64%). He also ranks eighth in scoring average (68.78) and 18th in birdie average (4.35). Those impressive stats make Day a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas at $9,400 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel. Thomas is a proven winner on the PGA Tour, securing 15 total victories and two major championships.

The 29-year-old American also has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at TPC Sawgrass. In fact, Thomas enters this week's event ranked first in strokes gained: around the green (.669), 13th in strokes gained: tee to green (1.188) and ninth in birdie average (4.63). Thomas won the Players in 2021 and he's finished T-25 or better in each of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 Players Championship DFS lineups

