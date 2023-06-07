Rory McIlroy aims to win the RBC Canadian Open for the third straight time, but that's not an easy task, and he'll face a pretty tough field starting Thursday in Toronto. Ten of the world's top 30 golfers are part of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open field. They include Matt Fitzpatrick, who will try to defend his U.S. Open title next week in Los Angeles. Among the other stars expected to tee off at Oakdale Golf and Country Club are Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Young. All five will be popular 2023 RBC Canadian Open fantasy golf picks, but there are plenty of other quality options. Almost two-dozen Canadians, led by Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes, also will be competing in the nation's open championship.

McIlroy (9-2), Hatton (12-1), Burns (14-1), Fitzpatrick (14-1) and Young (14-1) are the favorites in Caesars Sportsbook's 2023 RBC Canadian Open odds. A native Canadian hasn't won the event since 1914, but three have tour victories this season. Could Conners (20-1), Adam Svensson (55-1) or Hughes (75-1) break the drought and be key pieces for your RBC Canadian Open 2023 fantasy golf lineups? Before locking in any 2023 RBC Canadian Open fantasy golf picks or PGA Tour bets, make sure you check out the RBC Canadian fantasy golf rankings from fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses.

At last week's Memorial Tournament, more than half of Holliman's picks finished in the top 20, and so did 65-1 longshot Adam Scott. At the Charles Schwab, six of his top 10 picks finished 16th or better. The expert was on fire on his predictions for the PGA Championship, with the top three finishers at Oak Hill all among his top five picks. As for winner Brooks Koepka, Holliman said "he can beat anyone when stakes are high." He certainly proved that when he won by two strokes for his fifth major victory.

Holliman has been on a serious roll: He was all over Jason Day (+1800) as a top contender at the Byron Nelson and nailed Tony Finau (+850) as his top choice at the Mexico Open. The expert also had Jon Rahm (+750) No. 1 before his Masters victory and backed Scottie Scheffler (+1000) to win the Players Championship. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

2023 RBC Canadian Open expert golf picks

Holliman knows Hatton's game is suited for Oakdale, so the expert is backing the Englishman. Hatton's tie for 12th at Muirfield last week was his fifth straight finish in the top 20. They include top-fives at the Wells Fargo Championship and the AT&T Byron Nelson, so Holliman says "his second tour victory could be on tap here." Hatton won the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational and has been a runner-up three times in his career. He also has won six times in Europe, most recently in Abu Dhabi in 2021. The 31-year-old is playing as well as he ever has, so Holliman expects a big week.

On the other hand, Young might be playing his worst right now, so Holliman is fading him, even though he is among the favorites. The 26-year-old has finished in the top five an impressive eight times in 41 career events. He also is the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. But he also has finished outside the top 50 in four straight events, missing the cut in the past two. The short game will play a big role at Oakdale, and Young's game is built on power. He ranks 141st in strokes gained around the green and 184th putting. He is 82nd on tour in scoring average. See who else he is backing at SportsLine.

