An unprecedented three Canadians have won on the PGA Tour this season, and now they aim for a title in their national championship at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. Corey Conners, Adam Svensson, and Mackenzie Hughes all have posted victories this season, and all three will tee off Thursday at Oakdale Golf and Country Club. The most recent winner was Conners at the Valero Texas Open in April. The last Canadian to win the nation's open championship was Pat Fletcher, a native of England, and a Canada-born player hasn't won it since 1914. The U.S. Open is set for next week, but the 2023 RBC Canadian Open field is pretty strong.

Rory McIlroy leads the way, and he has won the past two editions. Reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns and Cameron Young also are among the 10 players ranked in the world's top 30 set to compete this week. Caesars Sportsbook lists McIlroy as the 9-2 favorite in its latest 2023 RBC Canadian Open golf odds. Tyrrell Hatton (12-1), Burns (14-1), Young (14-1) and Fitzpatrick (14-1) lead the bunched-up group behind him. Conners (20-1) also is among the favorites in the RBC Canadian Open 2023 field, while Svensson (55-1) and Hughes (75-1) are longshots. Before making any 2023 RBC Canadian Open picks, you really need to see the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2023 RBC Canadian Open field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See all his picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 RBC Canadian Open expert picks

Shockingly, Nejad is fading the favorite, saying "there's simply no chance that I put my money behind (McIlroy)." The Northern Irishman has won 23 tour events, including October's CJ Cup, and nine more overseas. But he has been up and down since that victory, and he comes off a terrible Sunday at Muirfield last week. McIlroy shared the lead entering the final round, then posted six bogeys to go 3-over and tie for seventh. His wedge play was a big problem, and he ranks 189th in driving accuracy this season. Nejad expects both to be an issue this week at Oakdale.

On the other hand, Hatton has been locked in in every aspect, and Nejad says the Englishman "has the complete game to contend here." Hatton is a respectable 59th in strokes gained around the green and in the top 20 in every other strokes gained category. He is 11th in putting, which can make up for many missteps, and ranks fourth on tour in scoring average (69.52). The 31-year-old's only PGA Tour victory came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2020. But Hatton has posted top-20 finishes in five straight tournaments. Nejad says Hatton "is due for a win." See who to back here.

How to make 2023 RBC Canadian Open golf picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open and is picking his longshots, including one player who's priced at more than 100-1. This golfer's "scoring statistics are quite good," and the winner should certainly go low at Oakdale. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, and which golfer in the RBC Canadian Open 2023 field could bring a huge payday of more than 100-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top prop picks for RBC Canadian Open 2023, all from the expert who recently was up more than 70 units on his golf picks in a three-month span.

2023 RBC Canadian Open odds, field, contenders

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy 9-2

Tyrrell Hatton 12-1

Sam Burns 14-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 14-1

Cameron Young 14-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Corey Conners 20-1

Shane Lowry 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Sahith Theegala 28-1

Adam Hadwin 35-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 50-1

Adrian Meronk 50-1

Adam Svensson 55-1

Joseph Bramlett 60-1

Ludvig Aberg 65-1

Nick Taylor 70-1

Alex Smalley 70-1

Eric Cole 75-1

Mackenzie Hughes 75-1

Aaron Wise 80-1

Taylor Pendrith 80-1

Sam Stevens 80-1

Aaron Rai 80-1

Maverick McNealy 90-1

Ben Martin 100-1

Mark Hubbard 100-1

Ben Griffin 100-1

Michael Kim 100-1

Lee Hodges 100-1

S.H. Kim 100-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Harry Hall 100-1

Luke List 125-1

Garrick Higgo 125-1

Vincent Norman 125-1

Akshay Bhatia 125-1

Webb Simpson 125-1

Brandon Wu 125-1

Will Gordon 125-1

David Lipsky 125-1

C.T. Pan 150-1

Robby Shelton 150-1

Nate Lashley 150-1

Doug Ghim 150-1

Davis Thompson 175-1

Aaron Baddeley 175-1

Cameron Champ 175-1

Sam Ryder 175-1

Dylan Wu 175-1

Carson Young 175-1

Patton Kizzire 200-1

Lanto Griffin 225-1

Chez Reavie 225-1

Scott Piercy 250-1

Charley Hoffman 275-1

Carl Yuan 275-1

Aaron Cockerill 275-1

Augusto Nunez 275-1

Jake Knapp 300-1