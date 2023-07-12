Rickie Fowler's comeback season rolls through Scotland this week when he tees off in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open beginning Thursday at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Two weeks ago, the 34-year-old Fowler ended a four-plus year winless drought when he prevailed in a playoff to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic. This week, he returns to the Scottish Open, which he won in 2015 when it was played at Gullane.
Fowler is listed at +1600 in the latest 2023 Scottish Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the +700 favorite in the elite Scottish Open field, while Rory McIlroy is the +850 second choice. Patrick Cantlay (+1400) and defending champion Xander Schauffele (+1400) round out the top four choices.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. The expert has been on fire on head-to-head matchups since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 15-4 and returning 11.05 units over that span. That's a $1,100 profit for $100 bettors in the past seven weeks.
Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.
Top 2023 Scottish Open expert picks
Nejad, who thoroughly sifted through the strokes gained metrics prior to identifying his picks, is completely fading Rory McIlroy this week. Ranked No. 7 in the FedEx Cup standings, McIlory has one win, two runner-ups and eight top 10 finishes this season. He is coming off a seventh place finish in the Travelers Championship.
But McIlroy has never finished better than 14th in seven career starts in the Scottish Open, and Nejad believes McIlroy offers poor value at his price (+850). "He has been very good as of late and is finishing inside the top 10 on a routine basis, but his number should be near the +1200 range," Nejad told SportsLine.
However, Nejad does like the red-hot Wyndham Clark. Listed at +4500 in the Scottish Open odds, Clark has had a breakthrough season in 2023, earning his first two career PGA Tour victories -- the Wells Fargo Championship and U.S. Open. He is coming off a 29th place finish in the Travelers Championship.
Nejad likes that Clark's game has been solid across-the-board. In the major Strokes Gained metrics, he ranks no worse than 41st. "He rates out very well in Tee-to-Green, Off-the-Tee and Approach and with creating scoring opportunities," Nejad told SportsLine. See who to pick at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 Scottish Open golf picks
2023 Scottish Open odds, field, contenders
Scottie Scheffler +700
Rory McIlroy +850
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Xander Schauffele +1400
Rickie Fowler +1600
Viktor Hovland +1800
Tyrrell Hatton +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2100
Jordan Spieth +2100
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200
Shane Lowry +3400
Justin Rose +3400
Min Woo Lee +3400
Max Homa +4000
Justin Thomas +4500
Wyndham Clark +4500
Sungjae Im +4800
Adam Scott +5000
Ludvig Aberg +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Tom Kim +5000
Rasmus Hojgaard +5500
Adrian Meronk +5500
Corey Conners +5500
Aaron Rai +6000
Alex Smalley +6000
Robert Macintyre +6500
Nicolai Hojgaard +6500
Lucas Herbert +6500
Brian Harman +7500
Ryan Fox +7500
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Sahith Theegala +8500
Alex Noren +9500
Gary Woodland +9500
Eric Cole +10000
Alexander Bjork +12000
Cameron Davis +12000
Andrew Putnam +12000
Jordan Smith +12000
Seamus Power +12000
Thorbjorn Olesen +12000
Victor Perez +12000
Yannik Paul +12000
Daniel Hillier +12000
Thomas Detry +13000
Joost Luiten +14000
Pablo Larrazabal +14000
Matthieu Pavon +14000
Byeong Hun An +15000
Calum Hill +15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +16000
Keith Mitchell +16000
Richie Ramsay +16000
Maximilian Kieffer +17000
Antoine Rozner +17000
Matthew Jordan +17000
Billy Horschel +17000
C.T. Pan +19000
Padraig Harrington +19000
Austin Eckroat +19000
Brandon Wu +19000
Nick Taylor +19000
Adrian Otaegui +21000
J. T. Poston +21000
Garrick Higgo +21000
Guido Migliozzi +21000
Tom Hoge +21000
Ewen Ferguson +21000
Matt Wallace +21000
Harry Hall +21000
Patrick Rodgers +23000
Romain Langasque +25000
Davis Riley +25000
Matthew Southgate +25000
David Law +25000
Kevin Yu +25000
MJ Daffue +25000
Jorge Campillo +28000
Eddie Pepperell +28000
Jamie Donaldson +28000
K.H. Lee +28000
Callum Tarren +30000
Taylor Montgomery +30000
Ross Fisher + 32000
Will Gordon + 32000
MacKenzie Hughes + 32000
Danny Willett + 32000
Thriston Lawrence + 32000
Adri Arnaus + 34000
Dylan Wu + 34000
Tom Mckibbin + 34000
Francesco Molinari + 34000
Fabrizio Zanotti + 34000
Oliver Wilson + 34000
Edoardo Molinari + 34000
Paul Waring + 34000
Erik Van Rooyen + 34000
Joseph Bramlett + 34000
Sean Crocker + 34000
S.H. Kim + 34000
Scott Jamieson + 34000
Sebastian Soderberg + 34000
Lee Hodges + 34000
Marcel Siem + 34000
Gavin Green + 34000
Sami Valimaki + 38000
Michael Kim + 38000
Marcel Schneider + 38000
Connor Syme + 38000
Ben Griffin + 38000
Charley Hoffman + 38000
Sam Ryder + 38000
Dan Bradbury + 38000
Luke List + 38000
Aaron Baddeley + 38000
Kalle Samooja + 38000
Ben Martin + 38000
Richard Mansell + 38000
Yoseop Seo + 40000
Scott Stallings + 42000
Nick Bachem + 42000
Ben Taylor + 42000
Zac Blair + 42000
Dale Whitnell + 42000
Bio Kim + 42000
Harrison Endycott + 42000
David Lingmerth + 42000
Callum Shinkwin + 42000
Grant Forrest + 42000
Robby Shelton + 42000
Shubhankar Sharma + 42000
Wil Besseling + 42000
Marcus Armitage + 42000
Hurly Long + 42000
Chad Ramey + 42000
Rafa Cabrera Bello + 42000
Zander Lombard + 42000
Justin Walters + 47000
Jimmy Walker + 47000
Ashun Wu + 47000
Simon Forsstrom + 50000
Haotong Li + 60000
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen + 65000
Chase Hanna + 65000
Joakim Lagergren + 65000
Tapio Pulkkanen + 65000
Daniel Gavins + 65000
Matthew Baldwin + 65000
Oliver Bekker + 70000
Ockie Strydom + 70000
Luke Donald + 75000
Nicolas Colsaerts + 85000
Yeongsu Kim + 100000
Thomas Bjorn + 100000